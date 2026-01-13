Dedicate to your goals with expert advice and local resources

Schedule workouts, find a workout buddy, sign up for fitness classes or hire a personal trainer at Fox Valley park District's Vaughn Athletic Center in Aurora. (Photo provided by Fox Valley Park District)

You can bear the winter and avoid the urge to hibernate.

Every year, people make New Year’s resolutions with great ambition. They are motivated to start, but the honeymoon phase of a new lifestyle can last only so long. Unfortunately, most fail to stick to their resolutions once that initial excitement fades.

So how can you succeed?

Consider what some of our local fitness experts suggest that help keep you moving toward your health and fitness goals into 2026.

Elizabeth Sunderland, a personal trainer at the Fox Valley Park District’s Vaughn Athletic Center in Aurora, suggests scheduling workouts, finding a workout buddy, signing up for fitness classes or hiring a personal trainer.

“Hire a personal trainer to help hold you accountable,” she says. “I know I’m much more likely to show up if I’ve already paid for a session.”

Sunderland reminds her clients to drink plenty of water and get outside in the sun.

“Don’t forget the vitamin D,” she says. “With the shorter days and less exposure to the sun, double up on the supplemental forms to ensure your energy, mood and strength stay boosted. Also, try to prioritize spending time outside while the sun is up.”

Dan Charak, a kinesiologist and corrective exercise specialist at the Norris Recreation Center in St. Charles, said it is important to find activities you enjoy.

“We can make them into a daily habit by doing those activities at the same time every day,” he says. “Having a workout partner will help with accountability. This will then become part of your identity and allow for purposeful movement each day. It’s all about finding your balance. Regular exercise, sleep and adequate nutrition.”

Mary Jo Para, a personal trainer with the Geneva Park District, recommends adding simple movements to your daily routine.

“I would say that it’s important to remember that any movement throughout the day is better than no movement,” she says. “It’s easy to get derailed with fitness resolutions when you’re busy with all the things of life. But it’s important to remember that all movement is good!”

Para suggests parking farther away, so you walk more, carrying grocery bags instead of using a cart, opting for stairs instead of elevators and more.

“While you’re working in the kitchen, do some countertop push-ups,” she says. “Stand instead of sitting during a call for work. Small bursts of activity scattered throughout the day are a great way to keep the body moving when it’s hard to get to the gym.”

Ryan Darby, co-owner and personal trainer at Pound 4 Pound Fitness in Elburn, says the key to staying active is avoiding pain and discomfort.

“The less aches and pains you have, the more likely you are to move more and continue to do the things you love,” Darby says. “It’s not about weight loss for my clients, it’s about being able to go hiking, golfing, going down the slide with their child or grandchild, and not sitting on the bench watching from a distance.”