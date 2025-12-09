Big Hearts of Fox Valley bridges the gap between need and access

Founded by Minor and Jennifer Mobley, who also own Excel Automotive Repair in St. Charles, Big Hearts’ mission is simple but vital: to ease the financial stress that keeps children from thriving. (Dennis_Wambangco)

Supporting children and families in St. Charles School District 303 who are struggling financially has never been more urgent. As an official School District 303 partner, Big Hearts of Fox Valley continues to bridge the widening gap between need and access, providing real relief for local families all year long.

Founded by Minor and Jennifer Mobley, who also own Excel Automotive Repair in St. Charles, Big Hearts’ mission is simple but vital: to ease the financial stress that keeps children from thriving. “Every family we assist is referred directly by a D303 staff member,” says Jennifer Mobley, Executive Director. “That partnership means your donations reach the kids who truly need them—quickly and with dignity.”

In August, 184 children received brand-new, grade-specific backpacks packed with supplies to help them start the school year ready to learn and feel confident walking through the classroom door. (Photo provided by Big Hearts of Fox Valley)

Programs that Meet the Moment Big Hearts of Fox Valley, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, focuses on targeted, practical support through three major programs:

• Christmas Gift Sponsorship – Each holiday season, Big Hearts ensures that children in need across D303 wake up to gifts chosen just for them. This year, we provided for 597 children—along with grocery store gift cards so families can share a holiday meal together.

• Back-to-School Program – In August, 184 children received brand-new, grade-specific backpacks packed with supplies to help them start the school year ready to learn and feel confident walking through the classroom door.

• Big Hearts Throughout the Year – This ongoing initiative meets the constant, quiet needs that don’t make headlines: food, clothing, shoes, hygiene essentials, and cleaning supplies for children ages birth through 18. Requests from D303 staff continue to climb each month, reflecting the growing number of families struggling to make ends meet.

A Growing Need, A Community Response

Since its founding in 2014, Big Hearts has provided direct assistance to over a thousand local children every year. This includes families from St. Charles, Wayne, Wasco, Elburn, West Chicago, South Elgin, Campton Hills, and unincorporated St. Charles.

Rising costs and limited community resources mean demand is higher than ever—and Big Hearts is determined to meet it. “Every pair of shoes, every toothbrush, every backpack represents one less thing for a parent to worry about,” says Erin Wambango, Big Hearts Executive Committee member, “But it only happens because this community shows up—again and Again.”

How to Help

Donations for any of Big Hearts’ programs can be dropped off during business hours inside Excel Automotive Repair, 1207 Foundry St., Suite A, St. Charles.

Together, we can make sure every child in D303 feels seen, supported, and set up for success. Monetary donations are what we need most right now. They allow us to purchase exactly what each child needs, right when they need it — no guessing, no delays.

If you’re able to help, donations can be made directly on our website: www.bigheartsfv.org