The Herrington Inn & Spa redefines relaxation with their riverfront retreat

Imagine starting your day with coffee and a fresh croissant on your private balcony overlooking the scenic Fox River — energized and ready for a day of meetings, shopping, or sightseeing.

Whether you’re looking to spark creativity during a meeting with your team, reenergize your mind and body or just need a weekend getaway, you don’t need to look any further than The Herrington Inn & Spa, beautifully situated along the riverfront in downtown Geneva.

As a luxurious, European-style retreat, The Herrington Inn & Spa was voted one of Kane County’s Finest.

The inn’s 60 unique and elegantly styled guest rooms and suites feature gas fireplaces, deep-soaking whirlpool baths, plush bathrobes and slippers, complimentary continental breakfast, and milk and cookies with its turndown service.

Take your well-being to a higher art form at a retreat within a retreat — The Spa.

“We blend modern techniques with personalized service to create experiences that leave our guests feeling pampered, refreshed and renewed,” says Bre Ynocencio, spa director for The Herrington Inn & Spa. “Our team is highly trained, continuously educated and deeply passionate about their craft. Every service is thoughtfully designed to exceed expectations, combining expert techniques with genuine warmth and attention to detail.”

Guests slip into plush robes and cozy socks before unwinding in a serenity room — a tranquil space with soft lighting and soothing music — before specialized treatments begin.

“Our offerings include therapeutic massages, revitalizing facials and indulgent body therapies,” Ynocencio says. “All are thoughtfully designed to deliver visible results and total comfort. We also feature seasonal, fun and results-driven treatments that keep every visit fresh and exciting.”

The spa features exclusive product lines, including SkinCeuticals, Green Envee and Essence One, carefully chosen for both efficacy and sustainability. These allow guests to maintain spa-quality results at home, extending the benefits of their visit far beyond the treatment room.

All that pampering can certainly build an appetite. At Atwater’s Restaurant, farm-to-table American dishes are served in an intimate setting with panoramic views of the courtyard and Fox River. The restaurant serves as a perfect backdrop whether you’re sealing a business deal or trying to sweep that special someone off their feet. The Gazebo offers private dining for up to eight guests.

Atwater’s extensive wine selection earned the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence in 2025. Order a bottle or a glass and enjoy the wide array of creations on Executive Chef Kevin Gillespie’s seasonal menu, which features the freshest local ingredients, wild-caught seafood and USDA Prime beef.

“But it’s not just the food that makes Atwater’s the most romantic restaurant in town — it’s the way it makes you feel,” says Rose Johnson, food and beverage manager for The Herrington Inn & Spa. “Our team offers exceptional service at a slower pace to encourage conversation, a toast and even a bit of hand holding.”