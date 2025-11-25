Catch Santa around Kane County

Where can you find Santa before he makes his way across the globe on Dec. 25?

You can still find him at the mall, but what if you can’t find a mall? In 1986, there were 25,000 malls in the U.S., but today only about 1,200 remain. While it was once common for Santa Claus to have residencies in malls from late November through Christmas, today the jolly fella is getting creative and offering new opportunities for families to connect with him before he arrives with his gigantic sack of toys.

“For many of us who grew up in the ‘70s and ‘80s, going to the mall, sitting on Santa’s lap, and getting that annual photo was a holiday ritual,” says Mitch Allen, founder of Hire Santa. “But as malls have declined, the experience of ‘visiting Santa’ hasn’t gone away, it’s just evolved.”

You can find Santa at the Fox Valley Mall, right off Rt. 59 at 195 Fox Valley Center Dr. in Aurora. Check out the Peanuts™ Christmas Experience with Santa, which is open daily through Dec. 24. It also includes pet photo nights on Dec. 1 and Dec. 8, and a special sensory-friendly Santa on Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. For more information, visit www.shopfoxvalleymall.com.

You once could see the big guy in the red suit at Charlestown Mall, but it’s been shuttered since 2017. Instead, you can find Santa in St. Charles at Santa’s Cottage on weekends from Nov. 29 to Dec. 21, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 1st Street Plaza (29 S. 1st St.). Kids can drop off their wish lists in Santa’s mailbox and have their photo taken with him. And be sure to check out Santa’s hip new cottage, now featuring a walk-in room, a warm fireplace, and more. For details, visit www.stcholidayhomecoming.com.

You can also find Santa, along with his lovely wife, Mrs. Claus, in Batavia on Sundays with Santa, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 20, every Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 114 E. Wilson St. For more information, visit www.downtownbatavia.com.

The Geneva Park District has limited opportunities for family visits and photos with Santa at Peck Farm Park on Wed., Dec. 10, and Wed., Dec. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Drop off your wish list in person and make a family memory with Santa. Digital and printed photos will be provided. Guests can also take in the dazzling display of lights illuminating the park by strolling through the park daily from Nov. 29 to Jan. 1, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more details, visit www.genevaparks.org.

Santa will also be appearing at the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, 10 S. Third St., Geneva, on Dec. 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and on Sat., Dec. 6, 13, and 20, and Sun., Dec. 7 and 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Reservations are required at www.genevachamber.com.

He’s also coming to North Aurora’s Making Spirits Bright event on Dec. 6 at North Aurora Riverfront Park (25 E. State St.). Kids can meet him, make an ornament in his workshop, and more. For more information, visit www.northaurora.org.