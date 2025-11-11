Discover downtown Batavia this winter

The Farmers’ Market moves indoors for the season at Sturdy Shelter Brewing (10 S. Shumway Ave.) every Saturday, 9 a.m.–noon. (APRIL DUDA/April Duda Photography)

Known for its Farmers’ Market, scenic riverwalk and unique Boardwalk Shops, downtown Batavia is a destination worth visiting all year. As the air turns crisp and lights begin to twinkle, stroll across the Peace on Earth bridge to enjoy sparkling river views and festive downtown charm — there’s no better way to experience the warmth and wonder of Batavia’s downtown.

COMFORT FOOD

Cozy up with comfort food to brighten a winter day. Enjoy gooey gourmet sandwiches at Everdine’s Grilled Cheese Co. (227 W. Wilson St.), wings and a cold brew at JT’s Tavern & Tap (113 S. Batavia Ave.) or signature burgers and craft cocktails at The GOAT Burger + Cocktail Bar (107 E. Wilson St.). For something sweet, indulge in cupcakes, dessert bars and ice cream with year-round seasonal flavors from Haylie B’s Bakery (109 E. Wilson St.) and Batavia Creamery (4 N. Island Ave.).

INDOOR MARKET

The Farmers’ Market moves indoors for the season at Sturdy Shelter Brewing (10 S. Shumway Ave.) every Saturday, 9 a.m.–noon. Shop 20-plus local vendors for seasonal produce, meats, eggs, baked goods and ready-to-eat breakfast items, then stop next door at Urban Apothecary (104 1st St.) and Fat Sam’s for Pets (102 1st St.) for wellness finds for humans and pets alike.

BATAVIA BOARDWALK SHOPS

Batavia Boardwalk Shops Don’t miss Sundays with Santa at the Batavia Boardwalk Shops, Nov. 30 through Dec. 21, from noon–2 p.m. (APRIL DUDA/April Duda Photography)

Find handmade goods, home décor, clothing and gifts at the Batavia Boardwalk Shops (114 E. Wilson St.), open Fridays 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 21. Don’t miss Sundays with Santa, Nov. 30 through Dec. 21, from noon–2 p.m. — bring your wish list, snap photos and shop small!

INTERNATIONAL CUISINE

Taste the world without leaving Batavia. Savor Thai at Thai Village (4 N. Batavia Ave.) or Tusk Thai (102 N. River St.), enjoy South American flavors at Bocaditos Argentine Café (11 N. Batavia Ave.), grab a cup at Giron Guatemalan Coffee (114 E. Wilson St.) or explore local Mexican favorites at Taqueria El Sazon (8 N. Island Ave.).

UNIQUE FINDS & TRENDS

Downtown Batavia is full of distinctive treasures and one-of-a-kind style. Explore Warehouse 55 (160 1st St.), a nearly 8,000-square-foot marketplace brimming with vintage finds, repurposed furnishings and eclectic accessories. Hop on this year’s Western trend at Gifts & Amor (103 E. Wilson St.), offering authentic boots, hats, belts and accessories.

Families will love the Wilson Street Mercantile (222 E. Wilson St.), featuring vibrant 3D-printed toys, trendy Swiftie and pop-culture apparel, and fun gifts that capture the latest trends. For game enthusiasts, visit Tabletop Game Shop (24 S. Van Buren St.), specializing in trading card games like Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, and Yu-Gi-Oh!, and stocking a wide selection of board games perfect for winter gatherings. Whether you’re hunting for handmade home décor, stylish accessories or whimsical gifts, downtown Batavia offers treasures you won’t find anywhere else.