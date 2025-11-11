Book a unique venue with The Gait at 45W

Horses can be stars at corporate events as well. Equine performances can be designed exclusively to an event’s theme or corporate goals. (VIOLETTA TALLEY)

When planning a corporate event, it can be challenging to find the right venue that provides both a productive space for meetings and an engaging atmosphere for attendees. The Gait at 45W delivers on both.

Nestled on 32 acres in Maple Park, this state-of-the-art equestrian training and stabling facility offers a tranquil country setting perfect for corporate functions and team-building events.

“We can accommodate events from a small group birthday party to a corporate event for over 200 people,” says Paulina Jimenez, director of operations and previous owner.

The Gait at 45W offers a variety of options for hosting an event, all surrounded by the beauty of the grounds, which feature more than 200 trees, riding trails, and a pond filled with ducks, geese and koi fish.

“We wanted to create an ecosystem with nature being part of guests’ and riders’ experience,” says Jimenez.

When booking an event, there’s the two-story indoor clubroom complete with a lounge area and views of the indoor performance arena. The clubhouse can hold up to 100 people for a cocktail reception. There’s also the climate-controlled indoor arena with theater-style seating where up to 150 guests can take in an equestrian performance.

To embrace the great outdoors, the pasture adjacent to the barn’s performance arena can accommodate a tent for as many as 250 people. For a more intimate venue, the pond area, complete with a fountain, is perfect for parties or receptions for up to 100 people.

In addition to corporate events, the facility can be rented for fundraisers or private parties. Recently, a boarder at The Gait at 45W celebrated her 30th birthday by hosting a riding event.

“It was a way for her to integrate her love of horses with her friends,” says Jimenez.

Horses can be the stars at corporate events as well. Equine performances can be designed exclusively to an event’s theme or corporate goals.

“We can have the equestrian element integrated into your corporate event with theatrics. That’s what makes us unique,” Jimenez says.

Equestrian performances range from 30 to 60 minutes. They can be as simple as two horses doing a routine or as advanced as a performance with up to 10 horses choreographed with lights, flamenco dancers, and guitar music.

“It literally looks like the horses are dancing to the music,” Jimenez adds.

Another option is an informative, educational talk where the trainers explain how they train horses. Other times, they lead a demonstration, explaining the movements as the horses perform them.

“In today’s society, so many of us are glued to our devices. This is a nice opportunity to be involved with a live animal as well as interact with our beautiful grounds,” says Kristin Schimmel, owner of The Gait at 45W.

In the summer, during corporate events, many companies open the invitation to clients and employees’ families. During those events, the youngest attendees get the opportunity to ride ponies, which are available for rent.

“The children are able to interact with the pony by riding and grooming it,” says Jimenez.

For more information about renting The Gait at 45W for events, visit www.thegaitat45w.com/venue-rental.