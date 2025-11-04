Save the date for holiday festivities around Kane County

Applications now open for Batavia’s favorite holiday art and artisan market! Winterfest Art Market, a festive shopping experience presented in partnership with Water Street Studios and Batavia MainStreet, will take place Friday through Sunday, November 14–16, 2025. Shoppers can expect an inspiring showcase of fine art and handmade goods, along with live entertainment, food, and drinks all weekend long. (April Duda Photography/April Duda Photography)

Twinkling lights and a warm mug of cocoa set the perfect scene to enjoy the next few weeks as we add a little “fa la la” and listen for sleigh bells. Towns are transformed by holiday lights, and there’s excitement in the air as evergreens become Christmas trees. Carve out time to explore local sites and start your holiday shopping with local artists to find unique gifts for everyone on your list.

Christmas on the Fox Art and Craft Show

Nov. 22-23 | www.kanecountyfair.com

More than 100 crafters will bring their holiday best to the Kane County Fairgrounds for this annual show, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Admission is $5 per person.

An Almost Winter Day in Seba Park & Panton Mill Park

Nov. 22 | www.southelgin.com

Celebrate the season with a s’mores station, cookie-decorating crafts and selfies with Santa in Seba Park in South Elgin. Then head to Panton Mill Park for South Elgin’s Village Tree Lighting celebration.

Holiday Homecoming

Nov. 28-29 | www.stcholidayhomecoming.com

St. Charles kicks off the holidays with its traditional Lighting of the Lights on Friday, Nov. 28. After a cozy breakfast downtown, catch a holiday film at the historic Arcada Theatre at 10 a.m. Saturday. Local shops will celebrate Shop Small Saturday with special deals throughout the day. Don’t miss the Electric Christmas Parade, marching down Main Street at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29.

Holly Days & Holiday Tree Lighting

Nov. 29 | www.elginil.gov

Join the holiday cheer in downtown Elgin for the annual Holly Days celebration and tree lighting. Visit the city’s website for ticket information and registration details.

Celebration of Lights at the Batavia Riverwalk

Nov. 30 | www.bataviaparks.org

Kick off the holiday season at this beloved community event featuring the annual Christmas tree lighting, sing-alongs, crafts, a visit from Santa, and story time. The Batavia Community Band will perform at 5 p.m.

Geneva Chamber’s Christmas Walk

Dec. 5 | www.genevachamber.com

Downtown Geneva sparkles with holiday lights, the Great Tree, and the sounds of carolers alongside appearances from Santa Lucia and Santa Claus. The event features carriage rides, festive activities, and special promotions from downtown merchants throughout the weekend.

Holiday House Tour

Dec. 5-6 | www.genevachamber.com

Find decorating inspiration on the annual Holiday House Tour. Purchase tickets for self-guided tours through five beautifully decorated homes, each styled by local designers.