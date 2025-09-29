Enjoying fall and Halloween with your pets

Fall is a season of tradition and togetherness. With a little preparation, you can keep your pets safe while including them in the fun. From pumpkin-themed enrichment games to cuddle sessions by the fire, October offers plenty of opportunities to strengthen the bond between you and your pets. (Metro Newspaper Service)

October is a time of pumpkins on porches, crunchy leaves underfoot and cozy nights by the fire. Families will decorate their homes and prepare for trick-or-treating as pet owners often ask how to include their furry friends in the seasonal fun, without putting them at risk. Here are some common questions I have heard over the course of my veterinary career.

Q: Can my pet have a piece of my Halloween candy?

A: Unfortunately, no, I don’t recommend it. While it’s tempting to share, many common Halloween treats are dangerous for pets. Chocolate can cause vomiting, diarrhea and even heart problems, especially in dogs. Sugar-free candies often contain xylitol, which can cause a sudden drop in blood sugar or liver failure. Raisins, sometimes found in trail mix or mini snack boxes, can trigger kidney issues in dogs. And let’s not forget the wrappers — foil and plastic can create blockages if swallowed.

If you want your pet to celebrate too, stock up on pet-safe treats. Many bakeries and pet stores sell festive pumpkin-shaped biscuits for dogs or catnip toys for our feline friends.

Q: Is it safe to dress up my pet in a costume?

A: My answer is that it depends on your pet’s personality. Some dogs and cats tolerate costumes well and may even enjoy the extra attention. Others may feel stressed or trapped when dressed up. A good rule: the costume should never restrict your pet’s ability to move, breathe, bark or see. Check for small parts that could be chewed off and swallowed.

If your pet seems anxious, skip the costume and try something low-stress like a festive collar, bandana or pumpkin-themed harness. Another fun alternative is creating a “backdrop” for photos: set up a basket of pumpkins or a hay bale and let your pet pose naturally instead of dressing them up. This way, you still get that photo without the discomfort.

Q: My dog goes crazy with the doorbell ringing. What should I do on Halloween night?

A: Trick-or-treat traffic can overwhelm even the most easygoing pets. Constant doorbell rings and costumed visitors can cause barking, pacing or even escape attempts. One of the best strategies is to create a “quiet room.” Place your pet in a quiet space away from the front door with their bed, favorite toys and maybe even a food puzzle. Soft music or a white-noise machine can help mask the noise outside.

For dogs who are especially anxious, consider greeting trick-or-treaters from the driveway or porch to reduce doorbell activity. Some families also find it helpful to use a calming pheromone diffuser or a snug-fitting anxiety vest. You want to reduce stimulation and give your pet a safe place to relax while the festivities unfold.

Q: Are fall decorations dangerous?

A: They can be. Traditional jack-o’-lanterns with real candles are a fire hazard around wagging tails and curious cats. Fake cobwebs can entangle pets (and also wildlife if used outdoors). Electrical cords from string lights can be tempting to chew, especially for puppies and kittens. Small decorations such as plastic spiders, mini pumpkins and rubber bats can become choking hazards.

Safer alternatives include battery-operated LED candles for pumpkins, larger decorations that aren’t swallowable and keeping cords taped down or out of reach.

Q: Can pets eat pumpkin?

A: Yes, in moderation. Plain, cooked pumpkin (without sugar, spices or butter) can be a healthy snack for dogs and cats. It’s high in fiber and can even help with mild digestive issues. A spoonful of pumpkin mixed into your dog’s kibble is a great treat.

What you’ll want to avoid is pumpkin pie filling. It usually contains sugar, nutmeg, cloves and other spices that can cause stomach upset or worse. Also skip the raw pumpkin skin and large amounts of seeds — they’re hard to digest and may cause gastrointestinal blockages.

Q: What about outdoor fall hazards?

A: Fall weather brings its own set of risks. Antifreeze is used more often as the temperatures drop and is extremely toxic. Just a few drops can be fatal, and it has a sweet taste that attracts pets. Always clean up spills and store containers tightly sealed.

Rodenticides (mouse and rat poisons) are also more commonly used as rodents move indoors. Unfortunately, these poisons are just as deadly to our pets as they are to rodents. If you must use them, place them well out of reach or, better yet, explore pet-safe alternatives like snap traps or professional pest control services.

Don’t forget yard hazards. Mushrooms that sprout up in damp fall conditions can be poisonous if eaten. Seasonal plants like mums, holly berries and some decorative gourds can cause vomiting or diarrhea. Indoors, fireplaces and space heaters pose burn risks if pets cozy up too close, so use screens or barriers.

Q: How can I make fall more fun for my pet?

A: This is the best part! Fall offers plenty of opportunities to create safe, memorable moments with your pets. Here are a few favorites:

• Leaf pile adventures: Many dogs love to leap into piles of leaves. Just make sure the pile is clean and free of sticks, mold or yard chemicals.

• Pumpkin play: Hollow out a pumpkin and stuff it with treats for a natural puzzle toy. For cats, roll lightweight mini pumpkins on the floor – they often bat them like toys.

• Photo ops: Visit a pet-friendly pumpkin patch or apple orchard.

• DIY fall toys: Fill a small cardboard box with shredded paper, toss in a few kibble pieces and let your cat dig. It mimics hunting and keeps them busy on chilly evenings.

Q: Is October a good time to adopt a pet?

A: Absolutely. October is nationally recognized as Adopt-a-Dog Month, but cats, rabbits and small exotics and reptiles also need homes. Fall can be an ideal time to adopt because families are often spending more time indoors. A new pet gets extra attention and bonding time before the hustle and bustle of the holiday season begins.

If you’re considering adoption, remember it’s a lifelong commitment. But the rewards companionship, joy, and the chance to save a life are immeasurable.

Final Thoughts

Fall is a season of tradition and togetherness. With a little preparation, you can keep your pets safe while including them in the fun. From pumpkin-themed enrichment games to cuddle sessions by the fire, October offers plenty of opportunities to strengthen the bond between you and your pets.

This Halloween, while the ghosts, goblins, and ghouls are out, keep your furry family members safe, happy and part of the celebration. Pets make every season brighter and a little less scary.