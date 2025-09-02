Fall family crafts: Easy DIY projects for kids and adults alike

Maggie and Dan Coady of Marge & Darn's Craft Co. began creating DIY kits during the COVID-19 pandemic and have since expanded into a physical studio space. (Photo provided by Maggie and Dan Coady)

Finding activities for the whole family can be tough, especially with age and ability gaps. But creativity is a universal skill, no matter how young or old. With fall coming up, now is the perfect time to gather the family for a new project. From bird feeders to door decorations, here are some ideas to spruce up your home with some do-it-yourself magic.

A simple way to elevate your home’s spook factor is tree ghosts. All you need is white felt, stuffing, twine, a needle and a black marker. Cut the felt into squares and fill the center with stuffing. Bring the corners of the felt down toward each other, pinching under the stuffing to form a head shape. Tie it off with twine and add a ghoulish face. Thread another piece of twine through the top to make a hanger — and you’re done. You can hang one ghost by itself or string several together to make a garland.

For this next craft, prepare to get a bit messy. Grab a large pinecone, birdseed, peanut butter, ribbon, a shallow pan, a butter knife and a paper plate. Start by covering the bottom of the pan with birdseed. Then provide your child with a paper plate, pinecone, a bowl of peanut butter and a butter knife. Have them smear peanut butter into the cracks and crevices of the pinecone. Make sure it’s a thick layer so the seeds stick. Once the pinecone is coated, roll it in birdseed until completely covered. Tie a ribbon or string to the top and hang it on a tree for a homemade bird feeder.

It’s time to get ready for football season, and what better way to stay warm than by making a felt tie blanket? You’ll need 1 1/2 yards of fleece for a child-sized blanket or 2 yards for an adult. Pick out two favorite fleece patterns at your local craft store. Line them up, lay them flat on the floor and grab some scissors. Holding both pieces of fleece, cut a 5-inch-by-5-inch square from each corner. Then cut 1-inch-wide strips along all four sides — each strip should be about 5 inches long. Once your blanket has been fringed, begin tying it together. Using one front strip and one back strip, tie a tight double knot. Work your way around the blanket — and voilà, you have the perfect stadium companion.

Marge & Darn's Craft Co. specializes in laser-cut wood designs, from door signs to shelf sitters, though they have many other crafts to choose from! (Photo provided by Maggie and Dan Coady)

Art block is real, and it’s common when trying to find a project that fits everyone’s interests. But Marge & Darn’s Craft Co. makes it easy. Maggie and Dan Coady began creating DIY kits during the COVID-19 pandemic and have since expanded into a physical studio space. They specialize in laser-cut wood designs, from door signs to shelf sitters.

These types of projects are accessible to all skill levels. “We like to do it this way because you don’t have to paint inside the lines,” said Maggie. “People who have more artistic skills might be more precise with cleaner edges or different coloring techniques, whereas some who aren’t as experienced follow the exact instructions we give them.”

Whether you’re creating at home or in the studio, Marge & Darn’s DIY kits come with everything you need — from wooden pieces to paint, brushes and instructions.

In the fall, Halloween crafts take the cake. “I think a lot of [the kids’] interest leans towards Halloween,” Maggie said. “Some of the younger kids like turkeys around Thanksgiving, but I would say Halloween and candy-related things are what the bigger kids care about.”

Their fall kits include a Trick or Treat Candy Corn Door Hanger and a Thankful Porch Leaner.

Marge & Darn’s also hosts a variety of workshops, from Toddler Time to sessions led by guest instructors. They’re always looking for new artistic talents to share, so message them to apply.

No matter what’s happening in the studio, Maggie and Dan are happy to bring joy to their community. “I was a police officer previously and Dan was a firefighter, so making a difference is really important to us,” Maggie said. “Being able to funnel that passion into our business and provide a creative outlet for people is what we love the most.”

Visit Marge & Darn’s on Valley Drive in Elburn for an unforgettable family experience.

With the leaves changing color, inspiration is everywhere. Your projects are waiting — gather your loved ones and get to work.