Boys soccer: Previewing teams around the Kane County Chronicle coverage area

The 2023 high school boys soccer season starts this week. Here are previews of teams in the Kane County Chronicle coverage area.
Batavia
Coach: Mark Gianfrancesco (14th season)
Last season’s record: 3-13-4, 0-6
Top returners: Sam Barsch, jr. MF; Josh Black, sr., MF; Mike Ruffo, sr., F
Worth noting: The Bulldogs, looking for a rebound season, have 10 returners from last season. The back line has four returning defenders in Owen Stahl, Nick Evangilista, Max Simmons and Luke Petersen, so it figures to be a position of strength.
“We are looking to build relationships on the pitch throughout the six-week season. We have some nice talent that we will work to bring out as the season progresses,” Gianfrancesco said.
Burlington Central
Coach: Adam Schmitt (second season)
Last season’s record: 4-13-3, 0-8-1 FVC (ninth place)
Top returners: Kaleb Boer, sr., M; Charlie Ames, sr., M; Daniel Nava, sr., F; Noah Rosborough, so., D
Top newcomers: Charles Wyzukovicz, jr., GK; Sam Knych, so., M; Max Salas, so., M
Worth noting: The Rockets are looking forward to having continuity as Schmitt enters his second season as head coach. Last year’s seniors had three coaches during their time at Central and Schmitt knows how important it is for things to stay the same within a program if it wants to grow. “Just having some continuity between what we were working on last year and having that similar formation, philosophy as last year,” Schmitt said. “We’re not starting from zero with most of them, which is a big bonus.” Boer returns as a leader and should be a strong defensive player no matter where Schmitt places him. Schmitt is excited to see if Nava can take over as the program’s top goal scorer. The Rockets will feature five underclassmen but Schmitt knows if the younger players prove themselves, there won’t be problems with the team coming together. “If you can prove yourself that you’re a valuable asset to have out there, you’re not going to run into conflict when you’re on the field,” Schmitt said. The Rockets are looking to make improvements on the field. Central will try to win its first playoff match since 2015 and finish with a winning FVC record for the first time since the Rockets moved to the conference in 2019.
– Michal Dwojak
Geneva
Coach: Jason Bhatta (seventh season)
Last season’s record: 8-4-8, 2-2-3
Top returners: Trent Giansanti, sr., F; Jack Hatton, jr., F; Liam O’Donoghue, sr., MF
Top newcomers: Kieran Kelly, jr., D; Caleb Kelly, sr., F; Jackson Raby, jr., F
Worth noting: Giansanti is a dynamite scorer and will continue to be a mark for opposing defenses at all times. Giansanti, an all-conference selection, had 13 goals and two assists for the Vikings last year. Graduated defender Colin Hasty is a key loss in the lineup. After a late regular-season surge, Geneva fell short in the regional semifinal, something it hopes to correct this year.
“After a disappointing end to last year losing in the regional semifinal, we are looking to have a core of returning players who have been at the varsity level for three and four years. We want to make a strong run in a very tough DuKane Conference and a deep run in the playoffs,” Bhatta said.
Kaneland
Coach: Scott Parillo (22nd season)
Last season’s record: 14-9-2, 6-1, Interstate 8 Conference
Top returners: Sam Keen, sr., MF; Tommy Watson, sr., D; Izack Patino, sr., D; Michael Happ, sr., MF.
Top newcomer: Javony Ruiz, jr.
Worth noting: Keen and Happ had a great summer for the Knights, Parillo said. The veteran coach said staying healthy will be key for his group if the team is going to make a deep run in the state playoffs. Before the postseason, Parillo has a checklist of sorts: win the Body Armour series, win the Interstate 8 Conference title and win their regional.
– John Gallione
Marmion
Coach: Gerardo Alvarez
Last season’s record: 10-9-5
Top returners: Adam Oszvath, jr., GK; Diego Tellez, jr., D; Macztil Uriel-Lopez, sr., D
Top newcomers: Andres Alvarez, so., F; Emilio Arizaga, jr. D; Austin Conlin, jr. MF
Worth noting: Marmion had a magical run to a Class 2A supersectional appearance last season. The Cadets return seven starters from that team and are adding more pieces for another run. The most notable graduation was Barry O’Neill, an all-conference selection. He had nine goals and six assists.
“We will be competing to win our first-ever Chicago Catholic League title and are very much looking forward to unveiling our newly renovated stadium field,” Alvarez said.
St. Charles East
Coach: Vince DiNuzzo (seventh season)
Last season’s record: 17-3-4, 6-0-1
Top returners: Logan Lewarchick, sr., MF; Jordan Rolon, sr., GK; Marc Walker, sr., F; Jake Walker, sr., D
Top newcomers: Michael Greszenko, fr., D; Alex Meseke, sr., MF; Santi Porcayo, jr. MF; Connor Sychowski, so., F
Worth noting: The reigning DuKane Conference champions fell in penalty kicks in the regional finals last season. The Saints graduated 2022 Kane County Chronicle Boys Soccer Player of the Year Mason Brockmeyer, but have 14 seniors on varsity. Rolon, a consistent starter in goal last year, had nine shutouts and a 0.74 goals against average.
“We hope with the experience we have, we can compete at a high level throughout the season,” DiNuzzo said.
Coach: Eric Willson
Last season’s record: 9-6-4, 2-3-2
Top returners: Alex Curtis, sr., GK; Walter Delapaz, sr., MF; Ashton Goettel, so., D
Worth noting: The North Stars typically compete for the DuKane Conference title and make a playoff run and this season’s expectations will be no different. Curtis, who played every minute for the North Stars, was an all-conference, all-sectional and all-state selection and had a 0.42 goals allowed average last year. Delapaz had seven goals and 11 assists.