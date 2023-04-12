Kane County Chronicle Baseball notes: Geneva’s Nate Stempowski bounces back after uncharacteristic start to season

CAROL STREAM – Nate Stempowski’s buttery-smooth scoop to start Geneva’s game-ending double play on Tuesday is an easy reminder of how athletic – and important – he is to the Vikings’ infield.
Glenbard North’s Ryan Murcia poked a sharp two-hopper to Stempowski’s left, which he gobbled easily with his glove, and flipped it to Sam Seykora for the 6-4-3 game-ending play.
“Last year, [my defense] wasn’t the greatest,” Stempowski said. “[This season], didn’t start off too hot. I started off with three errors in the first game. I know I got to keep stepping it up. As we keep playing, I’ll get better.”
Stempowski knew there was only one way: “That was up, and I just had to keep grinding.”
“I just had to keep confidence in myself,” Stempowski continued.
Geneva coach Brad Wendell expects his all-DuKane Conference shortstop to “be one of the best players on the field every time he steps out.”
“He’s never going to be perfect, but I know he’s going to try his butt off,” Wendell continued.
Geneva senior Aiden Mayer, who had three RBIs in the victory, “has been great with [bat] contact.”
“Now, he’s starting to put some strength behind it,” Wendell said. “That’s a testament to his hard work in the offseason. He’s one of those kids who has grown in his strength and done a really nice job.”
“Aiden has just been a program kid,” Wendell continued. “He’s worked out in the weight room every offseason and he’s moved up every step of the way up the ladder. He’s just kept competing, competing and competing and that’s what I think you’re seeing now: A kid who is competitive and he’s a good ball player. He’s done a great job for us.”
St. Charles North SS Jackson Spring settling in defensively, in leadoff
Jackson Spring didn’t have time to hesitate.
Spring, the St. Charles North junior, showcased a spry and athletic defensive play during the North Stars’ 12-2 victory over Wheaton Warrenville South on Monday.
In the third inning, Spring was forced to chase a pop fly that was careening way from him toward foul territory. Needing to make the awkward adjustment on the run, Spring needed a small hop for the catch and end the inning. It’s the type of plays the North Stars expect from their mainstay in the middle.
“Jackson, he’s a very good defender. He worked really hard coming into the season to be as good as he is,” North Stars coach Todd Genke said. “The sky is the limit for him. He’s got a lot of potential. Those are the plays that if you don’t make them, all of a sudden, they get two, three or four runs, right? So, when you do make those, people kind of forget about them, but we don’t. He’s a very special player.”
“I think it’s just about being ready every pitch” Spring said. “That’s what all our coaches tell us: Anticipating the play before it happens.”
Spring has even elevated himself in the batting order. After sitting in the nine-hole last season, he’s flashed enough pop and base-running ability to assert himself at the top of the order.
“He’s just swinging the bat better,” Genke said. “He’s got a very high baseball IQ and we just thought because he played varsity baseball last year that it just fit. That was a question mark coming into the year. That leadoff hitter is such an important cog to your wheel and I just felt with his experience, more strength and he’s fast, he’s built for that leadoff spot and he’s had a great year thus far.”