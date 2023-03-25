Boys Lacrosse: Previewing teams around the Kane County Chronicle coverage area

The boys lacrosse season starts this week. Here are previews of area teams.
Coach: Scott Williams (sixth season)
Last season’s record: 12-7
Top returning players: Kane Hervey, sr., M; Padruig Roberts, sr., GK; Aiden Tutt, jr. A/M
Top new player: Griffin Robertson, jr., A
Worth noting: Batavia has 15 seniors and six returning starters from last year. Padruig, the reigning DuKane Conference Player of the Year, is back in goal for the Bulldogs, who look poised for a strong season. Hervey and Tutt, along with sophomore attack Ben Costello and Marmion transfer Griffin Robertson, should elevate the Bulldogs offensively. “Defense should also be a strong unit led by junior Jack David,” Williams said.
Coach: Lucas Rojas (fifth season)
Last season’s record: 15-3
Top returning players: Matt Abraham, jr., M; Marston Mott, so., GK; Cam Sexton, jr., A
Top new player: Luke Costello, fr.
Worth noting: Geneva graduated 17 seniors, so there will be plenty of players shuffling into new positions and roles. Sexton played primarily midfield last year, but is switching to a more natural attack role. Abraham will be leading the midfield. Mott and Ryan Fontana are going to be in net. “At the same time, we have a great core group of players that are returning. We are excited to compete this year,” Rojas said. Costello is the third Costello to play lacrosse for Geneva.
Coach: Andre Carriere (first season)
Last season’s record: 3-7
Top returning players: Nolan Hosking, sr. M; Adam Leach, jr., A; Evan Moran, sr., GK; AJ Macaluso, sr., D; Brandon Parrilli, jr.
Top new players: Easton Carriere, so, M; Grady Marler, so., A
Worth noting: Kaneland looks poised for a solid season. The coaching staff is feeling confident ahead of the season. Carriere is in his first season coaching and has a healthy balance of returning and new players to the sport. “Compared to last season with a record of 3-7, we look to improve that to above .500 including playoff wins. With that being said, we feel our players have been building motivation and confidence in each other and are prepared to give 100%,” Carriere said.
Coach: Brandon Hillary (first season)
Top returning players: Declan Anderson, jr. D; Pierson Darling, jr. A; Aidan Fergus, sr., D
Worth noting: The Cadets won the Chicago Catholic League title last season and are looking to build on that momentum. Fergus is a St. Ambrose University commit and headlines a talented and depth-filled Marmion group. “Complete with a stout defense and a shutdown goalie, we plan to control the game with physical defense and high-quality shots on goal. We believe in ourselves and each other as a highly competitive team both in and out of conference matchups,” Hillary said.
Coach: Devin Peurach (fifth season)
Last season’s record: 8-8
Top returning players: Daniel Connolly, jr., D; Jack Raine: sr., M; Ryan Thompson, sr., M
Worth noting: Connolly, Raine and Thompson are expected to serve as the bedrock for the team this year. St. Charles North is incorporating new players into the mix. “We have a new and fairly young team. St Charles North will be a team that will continue to work and grind. We have a team that will need to settle in and grow as the season goes on,” Peurach said.