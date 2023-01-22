Boys Swimming: Kyle Algrim exceeds expectations for St. Charles North at home invite

ST. CHARLES – Rylan Anselm certainly has high expectations for the 2023 season.
The Barrington junior, a state qualifier a year ago in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, displayed his talents at Saturday’s 21st Annual St. Charles North Invitational.
Anselm won the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:43.84 and captured top honors in the 500 freestyle with a clocking of 4:40.47.
“I didn’t do well at the state meet last meet,” said Anselm. “I want to finish in the top eight in the 200 and 500 this season. I am doing more endurance and distance work. I am really focused.”
Barrington finished third in the meet with 285 points.
Hinsdale Central, runner-up at the state meet a year ago, dominated the meet with 379 points. Glenbrook North was a distant second with 329 points.
The Red Devils, primed at a run for the state championship, won 5 individual events and 3 relays.
Vidar Carlbaum was a double individual winner for Hinsdale Central. The senior won the 100 freestyle in 47.05 and claimed the 100 backstroke (52.19). Carlbaum was also on the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Nojus Bertulis garnered top honors in the 100 butterfly in a time of 51.26.
“I am really focused on my underwater work,” said Bertullis. “We are really working hard in the weight room and are motivated to win a ship (state championship).”
Bertullis was also on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
Henry Guo won the 200 IM in a time of 1:56.52 and was part of the winning 200 medley relay team.
Josh Bey took the top place in the 100 breaststroke in 59.10 and was on the first place 200 medley relay.
Andrew Gilbert and Nate Harris were both on the winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams.
St. Charles East, spearheaded by Kyle Algrim, placed fourth with a score of 266.
Algrim was second in the 200 IM and third in the 100 backstroke.
“I pretty well exceeded expectations,” said Algrim. “This meet has great competition.”
The Saints were third in the 200 freestyle relay with William Murray, Ryan Medus, Ben Stevens and Chris Souk.
“I am very happy with the way we performed,” said Saints coach Adam Musial. “We did some different things with Kyle and he showed he is an all-around swimmer.”
St. Charles North was fifth with a score of 218.
The North Stars’ top individual finish came from William Deutmeyer who was third in the 500 freestyle.
North’s 200 medley relay team consisting of Duetmeyer, Robby Kemp, Kris Kane and Stephen DelBello placed fourth.
“We are in a rebuilding phase,” said North Stars coach Rob Rooney. “The guys are doing a great job of upholding the traditions. We are focused on learning. It is very enjoyable and humbling.”