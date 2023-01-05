Kane County Girls Basketball Notes: Alyssa Hughes, St. Charles North grow from Komaromy Classic experience

ST. CHARLES – No matter the finish at the Dundee-Crown-hosted Komaromy Classic holiday tournament, St. Charles North was going to grow “one way or the other.”
The North Stars ended their appearance at 3-1 with a fifth-place finish. They began with a convincing win over Maine West before being tripped up by Stevenson 53-48. St. Charles North then bounced back with a last-second, 39-38 win over Hononegah thanks to game-winning free throws from senior guard Alyssa Hughes; then with a 58-36 win over Hampshire to complete the week.
“It’s a highly competitive tournament,” North Stars coach Mike Tomczak said on Jan. 5. “I think anytime you put yourself in a situation to play against teams of that caliber, it’s going to be a good experience. You’re going to grow one way or the other.”
“For us to win that first game, get to the winners’ bracket and play that caliber of teams for the next week, I thought that made us better. You could walk out of that tournament 1-3 and still be better. I prefer 3-1 rather than 1-3, but that Maine West game [to open] was tough...we actually held them without a shot attempt the first 5 1/2 minutes of the game. Defense was on point there, and the second half the offense matched the defense.”
Hughes and junior combo guard/forward Reagan Sipla earned all-tournament honors.
“Our 3-1, fifth-place finish was the best SCN has finished in the DC tournament,” Hughes said. “We played well throughout the tournament, but just didn’t execute as sharply as we would’ve liked down the stretch against Stevenson. Our defense has been causing our opponents to turn the ball over and has given us about seven more possessions a game this year versus last.
“Hopefully we can continue to improve our defense over the remainder of the season and into the postseason. But, all in all, we were happy with how we played and the outcome at the DC tournament.”
Stark bringing punch for North Stars
Laney Stark’s impact perhaps is easiest stated watching her defend.
“She’s an incredible defender,” Tomczak said of his junior transfer guard. “She’s so athletic, and she’s so aggressive. ... She gets her hands on deflecting basketballs and stealing and coming over the middle. She’s what, 5-4, 5-5? She doesn’t play like that. She plays 6-foot.”
Beyond the defense, Stark is used to help facilitate offensive looks for Hughes, Sipla, Katrina Stack and others.
“Adding her to our team has been a difference-maker,” Hughes said. “Her soccer skills translate well to playing the one- and two-row for us in our 1-2-2 full court press.”
“When teams beat our press, having Katrina Stack on the back row to contest shots gives us a lot more comfort in taking risks to cause turnovers up front, which has really worked for us so far this year,” Hughes continued.
Menke providing defensive impact for Burlington Central
Emily Menke has heard plenty of the comparisons to her sister, Maddie, all before.
Moments during Wednesday’s 51-30 Burlington Central win over McHenry proved no exception, as Menke provided tough baseline defense and a willingness to scrap for loose balls, just like the 2020 Central graduate always would.
“I get that all the time,” Emily Menke said with a laugh. “I definitely put it out there, because I’m not the best scorer on the offensive side, so I really try and put myself out there on the defensive end: hustling after every play and every loose ball.”
Whether during practice or live-game action, that all seemingly translates on the floor.
“They do play very, very similarly,” Burlington Central coach Collin Kalamatas said. “I think Emily has a little more confidence shooting the basketball than Maddie did back in the day, but they have that same defensive mentality: just put their body on the line, grab rebounds when they can, etc.
“It’s funny to see those comparisons.”