Boys Basketball notes: Nick Gouriotis changes things up, stars for Burlington Central at Plano Classic

PLANO – Nick Gouriotis admits his shots weren’t falling to begin his senior season.
Confidence, it seemed, was at the core of perhaps why they weren’t.
“I felt like I was getting defense just fine, but I wasn’t getting my shots. I put up more than enough shots to hit them, so I’m like: ‘I got to change it up’,” said Gouriotis, a Burlington Central senior, after the Rockets won their second consecutive Plano Christmas Classic last Friday. “It was really just shooting it with confidence. I was getting the shots that I wanted.”
“I started off the season slower than I would’ve liked and I came in [to the Plano tournament] knowing I had to make a change,” Gouriotis said. “This is a huge tournament and I knew I had to help us win.”
His last two games at the Plano tournament provided a sample size of the impact Gouriotis can bring for the Rockets. In the semifinal win over Peoria Notre Dame, Gouriotis scored 13 points and had seven rebounds.
In the championship vs. Marmion, Gouriotis had six rebounds and nine points in the first quarter as the Rockets built a 20-4 lead. He finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and two assists.
“Nick has been outstanding [Last Thursday and Friday],” Rockets coach Brett Porto said of his senior guard. “They were probably his two best games of the year. We don’t get here without Nick. He’s a hard worker, great kid and it’s awesome to see things pay off for someone who works as hard as him.”
The impact certainly wasn’t lost on Drew Scharnowski, either.
“Absolute dog,” Scharnowski said of his senior teammate. “Just going in there, no regard, just going in there to get the board and scoring. I love that. Same with my other teammates: Matthew Lemon, Caden West, Nolan Milas, all those guys. Just going in there and just getting those boards.”
Scharnowski, who is averaging 21 points, 7.6 rebounds and and shooting 55% from the field on the season, turned in a fabulous tournament and earned MVP honors.
“He’s just such a dynamic player,” Porto said. “There’s not many people that can change a game on both ends of the floor like he can and kind of dominate in a lot of ways. He’s just a fabulous player and we’re lucky to have him. He’s a great teammate, great kid and I think we feed off that.”
Kaneland senior Gevon Grant shows growth at Plano
Gevon Grant knew he wanted to be a bigger contributor this season, so he took it as seriously as he could to make that happen.
For Grant, the Kaneland senior guard, it’s paying off. Grant slimmed down 50 pounds in the offseason, and changed his diet.
“He started at the beginning of the season [last year] and he really worked hard in the offseason,” Kaneland coach Ernie Colombe said. “He put a lot of time in the weight room, played AAU, got a lot stronger...you got to be willing to be able to do that kind of stuff.
“He’s worked really hard on his body and he’s really matured as one of our leaders,” Colombe said. “We’re lucky to have him for sure.”
Grant scored 20 points in a close 72-69 loss to Marmion in the Plano semifinal before another close 55-48 loss to Peoria Notre Dame in the third place game. Grant scored 17 points.
“[I feel] quicker and get to the basket a little easier. I can stay in the game more without being exhausted. It benefitted me a lot,” Grant.
Junior guard Troyer Carlson sees that improvement – and ultimately benefits from – Grant’s emergence at point guard.
“It opens everything up for me playing [shooting guard] this year,” Carlson said. “He creates chaos and I get more open threes. It’s nice having a guy like that taking pressure off my back and him creating open shots.”