Girls Soccer: Naperville North rolls past Burlington Central at Naperville Invitational

NAPERVILLE – Everybody wants a good weekend to prepare for the week ahead and the Naperville North girls soccer team is no exception.
The Huskies (11-1-1) wrapped up group play in the Naperville Invitational on Saturday at home with an 8-1 win over Burlington Central. The victory came less than 24 hours after North shut out Sandburg 5-0.
Now it’s on to a 7 p.m. battle Monday at Naperville Central, a match postponed April 18 due to the weather. Then it is on to the championship bracket of the Naperville Invitational which resumes Thursday.
“Any time you can score goals from a variety of players, it’s great confidence for the attack,” said Huskies coach Steve Goletz.
Against the Rockets (3-7), North got goals from five players, led by Olivia Anderson with three and Taylor Korosec with two. Cameron Dinkla, Norah Berry and Kate Neuman also hit net.
Anderson said it comes down to the basics as to the success achieved this weekend by the Huskies and in the season so far.
“We build each other up. There’s positive communication on and off the field. We work together,” she said.
North led 4-0 just 9:26 into the contest and essentially set up camp in the Burlington zone. Anderson got the hat trick with 23:47 remaining until halftime and Korosec made it a 6-0 halftime advantage.
While the Huskies offense has been effective all season, so has the defense.
“The defense has been good all season. It’s a strong back line clearing the ball,” Korosec said.
Senior Abby Haskell started in net for North with senior Emma Gaspari taking over in the second half.
Goletz said a veteran backfield, all seniors, is nothing but a big plus.
“Peyton (Hegner), Lucy (Iverson), Maggie (Fitzgerald) and Norah (Berry) have been crucial to us. Abby has stepped every moment when called upon,” he said.
The Rockets will also resume play in the Naperville Invite with two more games. It’s a tournament that includes many area and state powers.
“We want that competition. We want to rise to that level and when the postseason comes we are used to that experience,” Burlington coach Jessica Arneson said.
The lone Burlington goal was scored by sophomore Eva Samuelian 3:32 into the second half.
For the Huskies, it’s a short break before the battle with the Redhawks.
“It’s very important to continue our work ethic and be consistent with our passing and making good shots,” Anderson said.