Geneva football unravels in loss to Oswego

GENEVA – On the first play from scrimmage, Oswego’s Brett Wainwright lost a shoe attempting to make a move on the brand-new Burgess Field turf.

Soon enough, it was Geneva unraveling in Friday’s season opener, won by Oswego, 47-21.

A full-on opening night disaster left Geneva football coach Rob Wicinski hoping his team’s six lost fumbles and one botched punt snap accounted for a fall’s worth of blunders.

“That’s a season,” Wicinski said. “We just fumbled the season. Hopefully that’s what we did, and that’s all she wrote.”

The final seconds of the first half deteriorated the Vikings’ condition to a mind-numbing state, as senior running back Bobby Hess fumbled for the second time in the half and Oswego’s Jamaal Richardson returned it 97 yards for a Panthers touchdown as the first half clock expired. It was Richardson’s second fumble recovery for a touchdown in the half.

After the extra point, it was 47-7 Oswego at halftime, ensuring a running clock for the second half and testing the commitment of the packed Burgess Field crowd to stick it out to the end.

Geneva lost five fumbles and bungled a punt in the first half alone, and the Panthers made all of it burn, reeling off 47 unanswered points after the Vikings scored the game’s first touchdown on a 4-yard Hess scamper four minutes into the game.

Special teams was central to the Vikings’ travails. In addition to a poor snap that prevented Daniel Santacaterina from getting off a punt, Geneva failed to scoop up a pair of Oswego kickoffs, supplying the Panthers with prime field position on both occasions.

Wicinski joked about “bad juju” on the new Burgess turf, but he said the team’s depth this season is a concern, which shows up on special teams.

“We’re thin and so being thin like that, we have some guys in a little bit of different positions that probably don’t have the skill set, shouldn’t be at those positions, but we have no choice,” Wicinski said. “So we’ve got to coach them up. That’s no excuse.”

The home crowd was understandably quiet most of the night, but adversity bubbled over at times on the Vikings’ sideline. Wicinski drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for vehemently protesting a no-call in the third quarter, and senior receiver Kevin Curtin had to be calmed down after fuming at himself after fumbling away a reception, the lone Geneva turnover of the second half.

With road games looming against expected powers Wheaton North and Batavia, Curtin said the Vikings will need to troubleshoot in a hurry.

“The better teams we play, the more we find out who we really are,” Curtin said. “I don’t like playing easy teams and then going and playing a hard team and getting the [crud] kicked out of us. So to be honest, I think it’s good for us.”

Wicinski figures the Vikings have plenty more to worry about than who’s on the schedule.

“Anybody can come in [and beat us] if we lay the ball on the floor six times,” Wicinski said. “The Tri-City Chargers can come in. We’ve got to handle ourselves.”

Wicinski praised the performance of Santacaterina, the Vikings’ first starting sophomore quarterback in a decade, for a solid varsity debut. He went 8 for 13 for 100 yards passing with no interceptions, and hooked up with classmate Pace Temple on a 25-yard touchdown pass for the game’s final score.

Hess rushed 15 times for 138 yards and two TDs before giving way to junior T.J. Miller for most of the second half; Miller rushed six times for 64 yards.

Oswego coach Brian Cooney had indicated in the preseason that freshman Steven Frank would be the Panthers’ No. 1 quarterback but Frank gave way to Wainwright, a versatile senior, on the game’s opening series.

OSWEGO 47, GENEVA 21 Oswego 13 34 0 0 – 47 Geneva 7 0 7 7 – 21 HOW THEY SCORED First quarter G – Hess 4 run (Dunlop kick), 7:59 O – Stewart 5 run (Kaney kick), 5:43 O – Richardson 26 fumble recovery (kick failed), 4:57 Second quarter O – Kwiakowski 35 pass from Wainwright (run failed), 10:53 O – Walsh 1 run (Kaney kick), 7:29 O – Kwiakowski 11 pass from Wainwright (Kaney kick), 4:16 O – McGaughy 15 pass from Wainwright (Kaney kick), 3:18 O – Richardson 97 fumble recovery (Kaney kick), 0:00 Third quarter G – Hess 7 run (Dunlop kick), 9:11 Fourth quarter G – Temple 25 pass from Santacaterina (Dunlop kick), 5:12 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Oswego: Wainwright 5-26, Stewart 14-72, Frank 1-minus-7, Holm 1-26, Walsh 7-20, Noel 12-49, Larsen 1-2. Total: 41-188. Geneva: Hess 15-138, Boenzi 5-18, Miller 6-64, Santacaterina 1-minus 7, Cella 1-4. Totals: 28-217. PASSING – Oswego: Wainwright 3-5-0-61. Geneva: Santacaterina 8-13-0-100. RECEIVING – Oswego: Kwiakowski 2-46, McGaughy 1-15. Total: 3-61. Geneva: Brown 3-42, Curtin 2-20, Miller 1-9, Dunlop 1-4, Temple 1-25. Totals: 8-100. TOTAL OFFENSE – Oswego 249, Geneva 317 SOPHOMORE GAME – Geneva 28, Oswego 26