Lake Zurich snaps Geneva football’s string of postseason success

LAKE ZURICH – A rugged first-round assignment for the Geneva football team was progressing better than the Vikings could have expected.

Geneva led 21-7 late in the second quarter and was due to receive the ball to start the second half. But a poor finish to the first half cost Geneva its lead by halftime, and set in motion a 35-32 loss to Lake Zurich on Saturday in an IHSA Class 7A first-round matchup.

“Give them credit for coming out and scoring two times quickly in the second quarter to tie it up, but that was definitely a killer,” Geneva senior receiver Ben Rogers said.

The Vikings moved ahead 21-7 after quarterback Matt Williams scored on a 9-yard keeper on third-and-goal with 5:54 left in the second quarter. The Bears (8-2) responded with a 65-yard scoring drive, capped by a 3-yard run from quarterback Zach Till with 1:57 left in the half. What happened next might have been the game’s most crucial sequence. Ninth-seeded Geneva (7-3) took possession at its own 31-yard line but couldn’t muster a first down, with eighth-seeded Lake Zurich aggressively using timeouts on the series in hopes of earning another scoring chance.

The Bears took over after a punt at their own 41-yard line and needed only four plays to knife through the Geneva defense, with Till again taking it in himself to tie the game with 32 seconds left in the half. Geneva managed to turn momentum its way one more time – to an extent. The Vikings opened the second half with a drive that consumed about 9:30 of clock, as Geneva converted on four third downs.

The Williams to Rogers connection exploited soft spots in Lake Zurich’s well-respected defense and Geneva had first-and-goal at the Lake Zurich 10 after a 20-yard reception by Rogers (nine catches, 155 receiving yards). But the Vikings couldn’t punch it in, with an intentional grounding penalty proving especially costly. Williams managed a 44-yard field goal to give Geneva its last lead at 24-21.

“I thought the offense reacted real well [to start the second half]” Geneva coach Rob Wicinski said. “We came out and had a nice drive. We burned a quarter which is exactly what we wanted to do. We just didn’t finish. We got a little bit undisciplined, got some laundry dropped on us, which is a bummer. I just can’t overcome 15-yard penalties like that down there.”

Just as Geneva scuffled at the close of the second quarter, the end of the third quarter was a wreck. Lake Zurich scored twice in the last minute of the quarter – the first time on a 51-yard dash by senior Mike Shield, and the second after the Bears took over at Geneva’s 15 after a Parker Woodworth fumble – to take a 35-24 lead entering the fourth quarter. Early on, it looked like the turnover equation would swing Geneva’s way as the Bears fumbled twice in the game’s first two minutes, including one recovered by Geneva defensive lineman Drew White in the end zone on the game’s first play from scrimmage. But the Bears nipped their turnover woes in the bud from there, while Geneva committed three, two fumbles and a fourth quarter interception at Lake Zurich’s 10-yard line. “

If you really get down to brass tacks, bottom line, you’ve got to win the turnover battle,” Wicinski said.

Geneva’s struggles thwarting quality teams’ rushing attacks resurfaced. Till, sidelined with an ankle injury late in the game, rushed 23 times for 129 yards and four TDs, while Shield chipped in 96 rushing yards on 14 carries. Lake Zurich outgained Geneva on the ground, 265-130.

“They’re crafty and they have good speed,” Geneva senior linebacker Jake Powers said. “They’re a good team. They execute and they’re very disciplined.”

Added Wicinski: “We’ve had trouble with our edge [on defense]. We’ve been faking it all year. That’s something we need to look at in the offseason, how to fix our edge.”

The Vikings made it interesting late, taking advantage of a woeful Lake Zurich punt for a 34-yard touchdown drive, finished on a 1-yard Woodworth TD run. Williams (13 for 18, 233 passing yards, TD run, interception) hit junior Kevin Curtin for a two-point conversion pass to draw the Vikings within 35-32 with 2:32 remaining. Geneva’s subsequent onside kick attempt was recovered by the Bears, and Lake Zurich converted on fourth-and-inches in the final minute to cement a second-round matchup with unbeaten Glenbard West. The loss ended a solid season for Geneva but one that fell short of the program’s lofty standards during the past decade.

After settling for second place in the Upstate Eight Conference River Division, Geneva saw its streak of at least one playoff victory end at seven years.

“Nothing says it can’t be back,” Wicinski said. “There’s a reason why it happened. We need to pay attention to some of the details that we do in the program and there’s no reason why we can’t get back to where we need to be.”

The Vikings, though, must bid farewell to another strong senior class, including the Northern Illinois-bound Williams at quarterback and Rogers, a longtime Vikings ball boy before blossoming into the team’s No. 1 receiver.

“I’ve been on the sidelines since I can remember,” Rogers said. “Honestly, literally, I can’t remember watching a Geneva football game in the stands when I’m not on the sideline, being a ball boy or playing. It’s been an honor to play for these coaches and with these guys.

“I thank everyone that came before us for showing me what it took to be a Geneva Viking.”

LAKE ZURICH 35, GENEVA 32

Geneva 14 7 3 8 – 32

Lake Zurich 7 14 14 0 – 35

HOW THEY SCORED First quarter G – White fumble recovery (Dunlop kick), 11:36 LZ – Till 14 run (Leiva kick), 4:54 G – Woodworth 1 run (Dunlop kick), 1:14 Second quarter G – Williams 9 run (Dunlop kick), 5:54 LZ – Till 3 run (Leiva kick), 1:57 LZ – Till 1 run (Leiva kick), 0:32 Third quarter G – Williams 44 field goal, 2:34 LZ – Shield 51 run (Leiva kick), 0:52 LZ – Till 15 run (Leiva kick), 0:00 Fourth quarter G – Woodworth 1 run (Curtin pass from Williams), 2:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Geneva: Woodworth 19-51, Williams 10-18, Hess 11-46, Herrera 2-15, DuVair 1-0. Totals: 43-130. Lake Zurich: Till 23-129, Shield 14-96, Schrader 6-38, Rantis 1-2. Totals: 44-265. PASSING – Geneva: Williams 13-18-1-233. Lake Zurich: Till 9-12-0-132. RECEIVING – Totals: 9-132. Geneva: Hickey 2-55, Rogers 9-155, Einck 1-9, Hess 1-14. Totals: 13-233. Lake Zurich: Markert 2-26, Lynn 2-31, Orlando 4-53, Shield 1-22. TOTAL OFFENSE – Lake Zurich 397, Geneva 363