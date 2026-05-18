Click Your Tongs—Memorial Day is Upon Us!

Picture a big plastic folding table.You have no idea where it came from.Either you bought it 20-30 years ago, or your dad shoved it in your garage at some point while he was purging his garage hoard.Maybe you borrowed it from someone and never returned it.You’ve draped a beautiful red and white disposable tablecloth over it.And over that tablecloth, platters and foil pans are filled with rich delicacies from the greatest local butcher shop known to mankind.

We’re talkin’ baby back ribs, crispy bratwurst, lightly marked all-Beef Wieners, thick slices of cheddar cheese melted gently over fresh ground beef patties, fresh Ream’s Potato Salad, and Cheezy Pea Salad.You take your first bite of a Cheese Curd Bratwurst and hot cheese squirts onto your nephew’s forehead.You apologetically wipe it off him with the wet napkin you’ve been holding your beer with.All is well.You finished your brat—time for a hotdog.

These backyard summer holidays are a beautiful part of American and Midwestern culture.These are the days when we come together with family and friends to enjoy the weather, the company, and the food—and on Memorial Day, to remember and honor those who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces protecting our country.

To make it all worthwhile, start with good food from your friendly neighborhood butcher shop—Ream’s Meat Market.

For more information about Ream’s offerings, please contact or visit:

Ream’s Meat Market

250 S. Main St. (Rt. 47)

Elburn, IL 60119

Ph: (630) 365-6461

reamsmeatmarket.com