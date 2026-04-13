April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month: Recognizing Signs and Supporting Loved Ones

April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month, a time to increase understanding of this progressive neurological condition and encourage early recognition of symptoms. Parkinson’s disease primarily affects movement, but it can also impact mood, cognition, and overall quality of life. Raising awareness helps individuals and families take proactive steps toward diagnosis, treatment, and support.

For seniors, recognizing early warning signs is especially important. Common symptoms include tremors, particularly in the hands or fingers, slowed movement, stiffness, and difficulty with balance or coordination. Changes in handwriting, softer speech, and reduced facial expression can also be early indicators. In addition to physical symptoms, some individuals may experience sleep disturbances, depression, or a decreased sense of smell.

Because symptoms often develop gradually, they may be overlooked or attributed to normal aging. However, early diagnosis allows for better management through medication, therapy, and lifestyle adjustments that can improve daily functioning and independence.

Family members play a vital role in recognizing changes and offering support. Encouraging a loved one to seek medical evaluation when symptoms arise can make a meaningful difference. It is also helpful to learn about the condition, attend appointments, and assist with maintaining routines that promote physical activity and mental engagement.

Parkinson’s awareness has also reached broader audiences through popular media. Actors Michael J. Fox and Harrison Ford have helped bring attention to the disease, including its portrayal in season 3 of the hit series Shrinking. Their involvement continues to highlight the realities of living with Parkinson’s while encouraging open conversation and empathy.

While there is currently no cure, ongoing research and advancements in care offer hope. Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month serves as a reminder that education, early detection, and strong support systems can make a meaningful impact for those living with the condition and the families who care for them.

Heritage Woods of Batavia

1079 E. Wilson St

Batavia, IL 60510