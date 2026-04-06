Helping Families Thrive: CASA Kane County Hosts Free Event on May 1

CASA Kane County invites the community to join a meaningful day dedicated to strengthening families and preventing crises before they start. The Thrive Conference, scheduled for May 1, 2026, is a free, half-day event aimed at bringing together parents, educators, service providers, and community members around a common goal: helping children thrive through early intervention and prevention.

Held at Christ Community Church in South Elgin, the conference features a keynote speaker, workshops, and a resource fair. Attendees learn practical tools on building family relationships, setting boundaries, and managing challenges affecting stability. Lunch, drinks, and childcare are available, making it family-friendly.

This conference is part of the Kane County Circle of Care initiative, a collaborative effort led by CASA Kane County to connect families with resources and decrease the number of children entering foster care through prevention and early support. The initiative unites leaders from healthcare, education, law enforcement, and social services to build a more coordinated, proactive system of care for local families.

“The Thrive Conference is about empowering families and communities with the tools and connections they need before challenges escalate,” said Jim DiCiaula, Executive Director of CASA Kane County. “When we invest in prevention and work together, we can change outcomes for children across our community.”

Along with expert-led sessions, attendees will get the chance to connect directly with local organizations at the resource fair, explore services available across Kane County, and build relationships that go beyond the conference. By bringing families and providers together in one place, CASA Kane County continues to strengthen a more connected community focused on long-term well-being.

Whether you are a parent, professional, or community advocate, the Thrive Conference offers an opportunity to learn, connect, and join a growing movement to support families in Kane County.

To learn more and register online, visit https://tinyurl.com/casathrive .

CASA Kane County

100 S 3rd St., Suite 460

Geneva, IL 60134

630-232-4484

www.casakanecounty.org

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