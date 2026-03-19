Join the Circle: CASA Kane County Invites Public to Hands Around the Courthouse Event

Each April, communities across the country observe Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness and strengthening efforts to protect children. In Kane County, one meaningful way residents can show their support is by participating in CASA Kane County’s annual Hands Around the Courthouse (HATCH) event.

This year’s gathering will take place at 12 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2026, at the Kane County Courthouse in Geneva, where community members, advocates, and local leaders will come together to recognize the importance of protecting vulnerable children.

The event is open to the public and designed to be accessible for anyone who wants to participate. The brief program will conclude by approximately 12:30 p.m., and light refreshments will be served afterward.

Held in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the HATCH event focuses on raising awareness about child abuse and neglect while encouraging community members to take an active role in prevention. CASA Kane County works to ensure that children in foster care have a voice in court through trained volunteer advocates who represent their best interests and help guide decisions affecting their futures.

In past years, more than 100 community members have gathered at the courthouse to join hands in a circle and observe a moment of silence for children affected by abuse and neglect. The gathering serves as a powerful reminder that protecting children requires the support of the entire community.

This year’s program will feature Tarra Winters of Prevent Child Abuse Illinois, Kane County Chief Judge Robert Villa, and CASA Kane County Executive Director Jim Di Ciaula. Attendees will also receive “H” yard signs to display throughout April, helping spread awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month and CASA Kane County’s mission.

Community members who attend HATCH will not only learn more about the issue of child abuse prevention but also discover ways they can help create safer, more nurturing environments for children across Kane County.

CASA of Kane County

100 S 3rd St., Suite 406

Geneva, IL 60134

630-232-4484

www.casakanecounty.org

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