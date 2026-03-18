Visit Ream’s Meat Market for Easter Hams, Delicious Meats, and Terrific Sides

As winter loosens its grip on our Midwestern soul, we can once again embrace tradition by firing up our grills and charring some exquisite homemade delights from Ream’s Meat Market.

The change of season brings a big change in our day-to-day production. The butcher counter sees less chuck roasts and hand-cut stew meat going out, and more steaks, Bratwurst, and our amazing Steak or Chicken Kabobs.

The Sausage Kitchen gets especially busy as they make hundreds of Old Fashioned Hams for Easter, in addition to ramping up production of tons of varieties of Bratwurst, Smoked Sausages, and Hotdogs.

The Deli Kitchen cranks out scratch-made soups during cold weeks, and extra Potato Salad and Twice-Baked Potatoes for warmer weeks.

We’re excited to enter into our long busy season, hopefully with great weather and great times spent around a table with family and friends.

Place your Easter orders for our Glazed Spiral Hams, and any Lamb cuts, by March 25th.

Most other items will be walk-in only, including our Old Fashioned Hams, Swedish Potato Sausage, and Polish Sausage—unless you need an abnormally large amount.

Cheers and Happy Easter and Spring!

For more information about Ream’s Easter Hams and other specialties, please contact or visit:

Ream’s Meat Market

250 S. Main St. (Rt. 47)

Elburn, IL 60119

Ph: (630) 365-6461

reamsmeatmarket.com