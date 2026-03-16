Preparing Your Immune System for Spring Break and Summer Travel

As travel season approaches, many people begin planning spring break trips and summer vacations months in advance. Flights are booked, itineraries are planned, and schedules are rearranged to make time for relaxation. Unfortunately, one of the most common frustrations travelers experience is getting sick either during their trip or immediately after returning home.

Few things are more disappointing than arriving at a long awaited destination only to feel run down or ill. After putting time, money, and effort into planning a vacation, travelers want to enjoy every moment. Equally frustrating is returning home and getting sick just as daily responsibilities begin again. Many people already use vacation days to travel, leaving little flexibility to rest and recover if illness strikes afterward.

Travel itself can also expose people to a variety of germs. Airplanes and cruise ships place large groups of people in close proximity, making it easy for viruses and bacteria to spread. Being seated on a plane for hours while breathing recirculated air can increase the chances of picking up a bug before reaching your destination.

Another factor many travelers overlook is the stress leading up to a trip. It is common for people to work harder than usual before leaving, trying to complete extra tasks and tie up loose ends. That added workload can lead to fatigue and dehydration, both of which may weaken the immune system.

At Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, individuals have several options including The Myers, The Immunity Armor, or The Tourist IVs to support their immune health before traveling. Some choose to schedule an IV treatment 24 to 48 hours before departure as a short term boost. Others opt for more consistent treatments leading up to travel in order to maintain hydration and nutrient levels over time.

Preparing your body ahead of a trip can help you feel your best and make the most of your time away.

For more information, please contact:

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Geneva

500 S. Third St., Suite 106

Geneva, IL 60134

Ph: (331) 215-9819

https://primeivhydration.com/locations/illinois/geneva-60134/