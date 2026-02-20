Ream’s Smoked Fish - Perfect for a Lenten Lunch or Sunday Brunch!

We at Ream’s have been smoking fish for over 25 years. We regularly have Hot-Smoked Salmon, Rainbow Trout, and Lake Superior Whitefish. The term “hot-smoked” just refers to the temperature of the smoke (it’s not spicy!). We also make a Cold-Smoked Lox, which is a salt- and brown sugar-cured uncooked salmon—great for bagels with cream cheese.

We hot-smoke fish weekly. It comes in fresh, then we give it a quick brine in salted water, rack it by hand, let it rest and dry out overnight in the cooler, and then run it for about five hours in the smokehouse. The result is a clean, smokey, and not greasy product only available at our store.

Our Hot-Smoked Salmon comes plain or peppered. The pepper is coarse-ground and evenly distributed on the filet before smoking. And once finished, the pepper is nicely toasted, not spicy, and is extremely flavorful. You can order the salmon by the pound, and the trout and whitefish by the fish!

All of our Hot-Smoked Fish is delicious on its own, and any of them can be used to make your own spread or dip. Simply shred it up by hand (making sure not to include the bones from the trout or whitefish), then add mayonnaise and sour cream to your desired consistency (you’ll need less for a spread, and more for a dip), plus lemon juice, salt and pepper. From there, you can add whatever else your heart desires, like capers, horseradish, scallions, tarragon, or pickled red onion. Make sure to taste it as you go!

For more information about Ream’s smoked fish, or additional recipe ideas, please contact or visit:

Ream’s Meat Market

250 S. Main St. (Rt. 47)

Elburn, IL 60119

Ph: (630) 365-6461

reamsmeatmarket.com