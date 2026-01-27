CASA Kane County - Lighting the Way for Children: Honoring the Stith Family and the Furnas Legacy (Provided)

On March 7, 2026, CASA Kane County will host its 32nd Annual Children’s Champion Celebration Gala, Light Their Way, at the Q Center in St. Charles. The event honors community leaders, advocates, and donors supporting children in foster care.

This year’s gala will shine a special spotlight on two pillars of compassion and service: Dr. Herb and Mary Stith, serving as Honorary Chairs; and the Hansen-Furnas Foundation, this year’s Children’s Champion Foundation, whose longstanding support has helped sustain CASA Kane County’s mission for decades.

Dr. Stith, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon in Geneva, cares for families across generations and works with his daughter, Rebecca. His wife, Mary, a retired nurse, has served as a CASA Guardian ad Litem volunteer since 2011, advocating for children in the foster system. Inspired by a neighbor who introduced her to CASA, Mary became a compassionate advocate for abused and neglected children. Herb and Mary exemplify professional excellence and heartfelt service.

Equally vital to CASA Kane County’s impact is the Hansen-Furnas Foundation, which traces its roots to William Carlyle Furnas, founder of the Furnas Electric Company in Batavia. Established in 1960 by Mr. Furnas and his wife, Leto, the foundation was built on the belief that education, opportunity, and community support create lasting change. Today, that legacy continues through scholarships and charitable giving that strengthen local organizations, including CASA Kane County.

The foundation has supported CASA since its earliest days, recognizing the organization’s dedication to advocating for children whose safety and future depend on strong voices in court and in the community.

With supporters like Dr. Herb and Mary Stith and the Hansen-Furnas Foundation, CASA Kane County recruits, trains, and supports advocates who ensure every child is seen, heard, and protected. Together, these honorees represent the heart of CASA’s mission, where personal commitment and enduring generosity work hand in hand to light the way for children in need.

Secure your tickets and sponsorships at secure.qgiv.com/event/2026casagala/ .

CASA Kane County

100 S 3rd St., Suite 460

Geneva, IL 60134

Ph: 630-232-4484

www.casakanecounty.org

CASA Kane County logo