January at Ream’s!

The final six weeks of the year feel about two weeks long to us. As soon as we clear all the Thanksgiving turkeys out of the cooler, we have to make room for a mountain of Christmas beef. Then we’re building even more mountains of homemade products throughout the coming weeks to bulk up supply. The machines in the sausage kitchen hum as the crew churns out tons of snack sticks, beef jerky, bacon, and of course our Old Fashioned Hams. Overtime hours are needed to keep up with the Jerky Dip!

But now that’s all over and we can relax… a little bit. We still have to keep shop!We’re still producing and keeping it fresh. Maintaining the day-to-day, deep cleaning, organizing coolers, rearranging—the list goes on. Mild weather and football season keep us busy on the weekends.

If there’s no snow on the grill, there might as well be steaks on it! If there is snow on the grill, there are plenty of other options for cooking indoors, like chuck roasts, our famous Stuffed Chicken Breasts, and don’t forget what a beautiful crust you get on a steak with a cast iron skillet atop the stove!

When you’re watching the Bears or any other team, you’ll need some of our Marinated Chicken Wings. You’ll need beef jerky and snack stix. And you’ll need Jerky Dip.

So come to Ream’s this winter - a little extra flavor might make those grey skies look a little bluer.

