What to Do if Your Furnace Stops Working During a Cold Snap

A furnace breakdown during a cold snap can be stressful, especially when temperatures drop quickly and your home begins to lose heat. While it can feel urgent and overwhelming, taking calm, practical steps can help protect your home and keep everyone safe until a technician from McNally’s Heating & Cooling arrives.

Make sure the thermostat is set to heat and the temperature is set higher than the current room temperature. Sometimes a simple setting change or low batteries in the thermostat can cause the system to stop responding. Next, check your circuit breaker. Power surges or heavy electrical demand during extreme cold can trip a breaker and shut down the furnace.

Then check the furnace filter. A clogged or dirty filter can restrict airflow enough to trigger a safety shutdown. Replacing the filter may restore operation or at least prevent further strain on the system. Also confirm that the gas supply is on and that nearby vents and registers are not blocked by furniture, rugs, or snow buildup outside the home.

Keep in mind that furnaces include safety features that shut the system down when a problem is detected, and attempting repairs without proper training can be dangerous. Your licensed technician from McNally’s will diagnose the issue and restore heat quickly and safely.

Keep your home as warm as possible until your technician arrives. Close doors to unused rooms to retain heat, use extra blankets, and dress in layers. Let faucets drip slightly to prevent frozen pipes, especially on exterior walls. If you have a fireplace or safe space heater, use it carefully and according to manufacturer instructions, never leaving it unattended.

Family-owned McNally’s Heating & Cooling was voted “Best Heating and A/C Company” in Kane County in 2021-2025, and has received over 2,000 five-star reviews on Google!

McNally’s Heating & Cooling

3491 Swenson Ave, St. Charles, IL

Ph: 630-363-9067

McNallyHVAC.com

AND

150 S Virginia Rd. #4

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 344-0400

www.mcnallyhvac.com/crystal-lake-hvac

McNally's Heating and Cooling logo