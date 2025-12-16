Fox Valley Dental Spa Announces Grand Opening Event on January 5!

Mark your calendar for January 5, 2026—Fox Valley Dental Spa is hosting a fun Open House celebration at 502 E. State St. in Geneva! The event runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offers a great opportunity to explore the new practice and its offerings.

Fox Valley Dental Spa provides a full range of modern dental services designed to meet both health and cosmetic needs. Services include routine preventive care, teeth cleanings, dental exams, emergency services, and orthodontic care. For those looking to improve their smile’s appearance, the spa also provides cosmetic dentistry options such as teeth whitening, veneers, and bonding, along with restorative care including crowns and fillings.

During the Grand Opening, guests will get a firsthand look at the comfortable, spa-inspired environment at Fox Valley Dental Spa. The Open House gives visitors a chance to meet the staff, ask questions, tour the treatment rooms, and learn about the full menu of services available under one roof. Raffles and giveaways add to the festive atmosphere — a fun way for attendees to get acquainted with the practice.

Whether you are due for a cleaning, considering cosmetic improvements, or in need of restorative care, Fox Valley Dental Spa aims to offer personalized dentistry where comfort, technology, and wellness come together. The January 5 OpenHouse is an excellent opportunity to see what’s new, meet the team, and explore their dental services in a relaxing, welcoming atmosphere.

Now through December 22, you can win a Philips Sonicare 9400 Power Toothbrush and an Opalescence GO Take Home Whitening Kit!

Visit https://kanecounty.secondstreetapp.com/Fox-Valley-Dental-Spa-Giveaway/ for more information and to enter the contest.

For more information, please contact:

Fox Valley Dental Spa

502 E. State St.

Geneva, IL 60134

Ph: (630) 232-7645

foxvalleydentalspa.com