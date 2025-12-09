Enjoying the Holidays with Heritage Woods of Batavia

Tis the season! The holidays are meant to be a fun and festive time, filled with many enjoyable activities. Whether attending traditional gatherings or starting something new, there’s a reason it’s called the most wonderful time of the year. For seniors in a supportive living community like Heritage Woods of Batavia, this can be especially true.

There are a lot of fun activities that can make the holiday season even more memorable – and it’s important for your health, as well—social interaction for older adults can help increase physical activity and elevate moods. Here are some ideas to help get you and your senior loved ones started on planning fun holiday activities.

Have a Simple Get-together

The holidays are a perfect time to meet up with friends and family. Just hanging out for a casual, relaxing chat is a nice way to celebrate the festivities.

Decorate with Friends and Family

Making any space festive and bright with holiday décor is a great way to enjoy the spirit of the season. When you decorate with your loved ones, you can reminisce about past holiday events.

Enjoy Holiday Movies and Shows

Whether it’s popping in an old favorite movie or tuning into a marathon on the Hallmark Channel, a good holiday show will keep everyone entertained and feeling festive.

Have a Gift Exchange

The holidays are all about the joy of giving. Planning an event like a White Elephant, Secret Santa, or just a small gift exchange with your loved ones or neighbors is a wonderful activity.

Plan a Dinner or Dessert

Getting together for an enjoyable dinner, or even just a dessert—who doesn’t love Christmas cookies and hot chocolate? –is a perfect way to have a get-together during the holidays.

For more information on how supportive living can help seniors stay active and engaged during the holiday season, visit gardant.com/heritagewoodsbatavia/ or call us at 630-406-9440.

Heritage Woods of Batavia

1079 E. Wilson St

Batavia, IL 60510