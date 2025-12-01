Bringing Holiday Magic to Children in Foster Care

The holidays sparkle with excitement, generosity, and togetherness—but for children in foster care, this season can also bring uncertainty. That’s why CASA Kane County works year-round to ensure every child in the child welfare system feels seen, supported, and surrounded by people who care. And during the holidays, that mission shines even brighter.

One of the most joyful traditions of the season is their Holiday Giving Event. Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, churches, families, and caring individuals, hundreds of children and teens receive thoughtful gifts chosen just for them. Although the donation window is brief, the impact lasts far beyond the holidays. It’s a powerful reminder of how our community comes together to lift up children when they need it most.

Another meaningful way to share the spirit of the season is through their year-end Holiday Appeal. These donations fuel the heart of their mission—providing dedicated, trained CASA volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children in foster care. This year, CASA is especially grateful for the matching gift donors whose extraordinary support helps every contribution go even further. Your holiday gift brings stability, hope, and a trusted adult into a child’s life.

And thanks to the incredible support of Apex CPAs and Consultants, the Luggage of Love Program adds an extra touch of comfort. Children entering care receive a brand-new suitcase filled with essentials and comforting items—replacing the all-too-common plastic bag. This meaningful gesture offers dignity during one of the most uncertain moments in a child’s life.

It truly takes a village to support the children in our community and the foster families who open their hearts and homes. Whether you contribute to the Holiday Giving Event, the Holiday Appeal, or support Luggage of Love, your kindness helps CASA Kane County bring joy, comfort, and a sense of belonging to children who need it most.

To make a meaningful holiday gift, please visit the CASA website today: casakanecounty.org .

CASA Kane County

100 S 3rd St., Suite 460

Geneva, IL 60134

Ph: 630-232-4484

www.casakanecounty.org

CASA Kane County logo