McNally’s Heating & Cooling: Giving Back to the Communities We Serve

At McNally’s Heating & Cooling, giving back isn’t an afterthought—it’s part of who we are. Since opening our doors in St. Charles, we’ve believed that a successful business should strengthen the communities it serves. As our company grows, so does our commitment to supporting local organizations that make a meaningful impact in people’s lives. In 2025 alone, McNally’s has contributed to a wide range of charities, events, and community groups, reflecting the diversity of the region we proudly serve.

While St. Charles remains our home base, our reach continues to extend throughout the Fox Valley, Kane County, DuPage County, and now into McHenry County with the expansion of our Crystal Lake location. We support causes that enrich families, empower youth, champion safety, celebrate the arts, and uplift those facing hardship.

Many of the organizations we partner with shape the fabric of St. Charles and the Tri-Cities. From cultural institutions like the Norris Cultural Arts Center, St. Charles Art Council, and Moonlight Theater, to youth and school-centered programs such as St. Charles Education Foundation, Geneva Viking Baseball, St. Charles Baseball, and the Tri-City Chargers, we’re proud to help fuel creativity, learning, and healthy activities for local families. We also support essential charitable groups including Tri-City Health Partnership, Project Mobility’s Hops for Hope, St. Charles Kiwanis, and the St. Charles VFW 5036, each of which plays a vital role in strengthening and supporting residents.

But our giving extends far beyond one area. Throughout Kane County and beyond, we’ve partnered with organizations like CASA Kane County, Children’s Miracle Network, Bridge Communities in Glen Ellyn, Kayla’s Hope, United Fall Fest in Campton Hills, and Dukane A.B.A.T.E, reflecting our commitment to advocacy, safety, and family support.

With the growth of our Crystal Lake location, our reach has expanded into McHenry County as well. Through our involvement with Rockin’ The Spectrum, we proudly support programs that empower individuals of all ages and abilities, reinforcing our belief that community includes everyone.

Whether supporting local festivals, youth sports, veteran groups, arts programs, or family-focused charities, McNally’s Heating & Cooling remains deeply rooted in the belief that strong communities build strong families—and we’re honored to play a role in that mission year after year.

Family-owned McNally’s Heating & Cooling was voted “Best Heating and A/C Company” in Kane County in 2021-2025, and has received over 2,000 five-star reviews on Google!

