State Street Jewelers: A Legacy of Benevolence and Community Spirit

Since 1952, State Street Jewelers has been known for brilliance that shines far beyond its jewelry cases. The Geneva jeweler’s long tradition of benevolence reflects a simple philosophy: true success comes from giving back to the community that helped it grow.

Community giving is at the heart of everything they do. Several members support numerous local organizations and rarely turn away a worthy cause. Their generosity reaches groups that strengthen the Fox Valley area, including the Geneva History Museum, the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, and Fox Valley Food for Health. Several team members have been active with these organizations for many years, dedicating their time and energy to helping others.

That commitment is deeply woven into the store’s culture. State Street encourages employees to follow their passions and get involved with causes that inspire them, whether it is mentoring youth, volunteering in local schools, or serving on community boards. Many staff members have discovered lasting purpose through their outreach, finding that giving back not only supports the community, but also strengthens the team itself. General Manager Kelly Vass notes that much of the store’s success is rooted in the strength and spirit of the people who live and work around them.

This same dedication to meaningful partnerships continues to guide their charitable outreach today. State Street Jewelers recently joined forces with CAL’s Angels, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting children and families affected by pediatric cancer. In honor of CAL’s Angels’ 20th anniversary, State Street Jewelers will provide a high-value raffle prize for the foundation’s February 2026 event featuring an unforgettable experience in Antwerp, Belgium, the world’s diamond capital.

As State Street Jewelers looks toward the future, gratitude remains at the heart of everything they do. The team is thankful for the trust and support of the Geneva community and takes pride in returning that kindness through continued service and generosity.

State Street Jewelers

230 W. State St

Geneva IL, 60134

630-232-2085

www.statestreetjewelers.com