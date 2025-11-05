The Life-Changing Benefits of Volunteering with CASA Kane County

Few experiences are as fulfilling as knowing your time, compassion, and commitment can help change a child’s life. Volunteering allows people to connect with others, share their skills, and contribute to something greater than themselves. It builds confidence, strengthens purpose, and promotes emotional well-being. Many volunteers say they feel happier, more connected, and more grounded in their community after giving their time to a cause they care about.

For those who choose CASA Kane County, those benefits are multiplied. CASA volunteers, known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, stand beside children who have experienced abuse or neglect. They listen, observe, and ensure that each child’s voice is heard in court. The advocacy of a CASA volunteer can influence life-changing outcomes, helping a child find safety, stability, and hope for the future.

Volunteering with CASA Kane County often brings volunteers a newfound sense of purpose, profoundly impacting both their lives and the lives of the children they help. They learn to navigate the child welfare system, gain insights into the power of resilience, and witness the strength that comes from compassion in action. The experience fosters empathy, patience, and deeper understanding of the community’s most vulnerable members. “When anyone asks me why I volunteer for CASA, I always tell them that my regular job feeds my family, but CASA feeds my soul,” says Tracey T., CASA/GAL volunteer.

Volunteering with a friend, spouse, or partner can make the journey even more rewarding. Working as a team provides built-in support, shared experiences, and the ability to multiply the positive impact on children. Along the way, CASA volunteers build meaningful relationships with like-minded individuals who share the same mission of helping children thrive.

Now is the perfect time to take action and make a difference. CASA Kane County is recruiting for its January training class. Learn more at casakanecounty.org and discover how giving your time can change two lives—a child’s and your own.

CASA of Kane County

100 S 3rd St., Suite 460

Geneva, IL 60134

630-232-4484

www.casakanecounty.org

