Active Aging Week: How to Stay Active in a Supportive Living Community

Active Aging Week is celebrated from October 6-12 to recognize and support healthy lifestyles for older adults. The week highlights and encourages various wellness activities to help improve physical and mental health.

For residents in supportive living, health and wellness are a key part of the community’s support system, especially as people age.

While staying active is important at any age, it can be especially beneficial for seniors.

Practicing healthy activities, both indoors and out, improves physical strength, lowers blood pressure, and reduces stress. These activities also offer social connections with friends, family, and neighbors.

Some basic ideas for wellness activities for seniors in a supportive living community include:

Practice Yoga or Tai Chi . Both yoga and tai chi are excellent, low-impact exercises that focus on improving mobility, flexibility, and strength. The movements are gentle and fluid, and it is easy to get started with many free online courses and videos. For those with mobility challenges, chair yoga is an excellent option.

. Both yoga and tai chi are excellent, low-impact exercises that focus on improving mobility, flexibility, and strength. The movements are gentle and fluid, and it is easy to get started with many free online courses and videos. For those with mobility challenges, chair yoga is an excellent option. Take Daily Morning Walks . A nice, brisk walk in the morning is a terrific way to start any day. Slower evening walks are great for winding down and relaxing. This is another exercise that can be done indoors or outdoors to improve cardiovascular health and burn calories.

. A nice, brisk walk in the morning is a terrific way to start any day. Slower evening walks are great for winding down and relaxing. This is another exercise that can be done indoors or outdoors to improve cardiovascular health and burn calories. Try a New Healthy Activity. Starting a fun new endeavor is another great way to improve emotional wellness.Consider creative arts like painting, pottery, or knitting, or look for an exciting volunteer project. Trivia nights or card tournaments blend fun with friendly competition.

