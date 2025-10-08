Help CASA Kane County Bring Holiday Joy to Children in Foster Care

CASA Kane County invites the community to take part in its Holiday Giving Event, a cherished tradition that helps bring holiday cheer to children in the CASA program as well as their foster siblings, serving nearly 1,000 children annually.

Each year, CASA collects new toys, gift cards, and donations to ensure every child has a brighter holiday. Volunteers and staff then carefully organize and distribute these gifts, creating a season filled with comfort and joy. For many children, these are the only presents they will receive.

Community support is vital to making the event possible. Volunteers are needed to help with setup, toy organizing, staffing during donation times, and tear-down. Donors can contribute by giving new toys, purchasing gift cards, or making a monetary donation online. Gift cards are especially encouraged, as they allow CASA to meet children’s needs not only during the holidays but throughout the year.

“This event is about giving children who have experienced so much uncertainty a moment of joy and a reminder that they are seen, valued, and loved,” said Jim Di Ciaula, Executive Director of CASA Kane County.

How You Can Get Involved:

Host a Collection: Gather new toys or gift cards at your workplace, school, or community group.

Gather new toys or gift cards at your workplace, school, or community group. Donate: Make a monetary gift to help purchase presents and create meaningful holiday experiences.

Make a monetary gift to help purchase presents and create meaningful holiday experiences. Volunteer Your Time: Support is needed for set-up and managing CASA’s Holiday Shop during the event week.

The Holiday Giving Event has become one of CASA Kane County’s largest volunteer-driven efforts of the year. Volunteers describe the event as a heartwarming way to give back.

By volunteering, donating, or hosting a collection, you can help bring joy, warmth and magic to a child in foster care this holiday season. Donations are requested to arrive by December 1st. To learn more, visit https://casakanecounty.org/casa-events/holiday-giving-program/ or contact Amy M. at amym@casakanecounty.org .

CASA Kane County

100 S 3rd St., Suite 460

Geneva, IL 60134

Ph: 630-232-4484

www.casakanecounty.org

CASA Kane County logo