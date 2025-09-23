Heritage Woods of Batavia - How to Choose the Right Supportive Living Community (none)

As we age, it’s important to plan how we want to spend our remaining years. To continue doing the activities you enjoy and spending quality time with friends and family, but without the upkeep and challenges of maintaining a household, consider moving to a supportive living community.

Supportive living communities like Heritage Woods of Batavia are one option for seniors who don’t want to live alone. Residents can be independent or require assistance with the services that are offered. The main benefit is that supportive living communities are an affordable option for those who would benefit from assistance with household chores, meals, and security so that residents can enjoy life without those responsibilities.

What Are the Community Options in Supportive Living?

Supportive living offers apartments with kitchenettes, along with private bathrooms. As with any move, there are financial considerations as well. Medicaid can help cover the subsidized costs for those who qualify based on income. Residents also have the option to pay privately.

Location is another thing to consider. Stay in town? Find a new location? Look at each community and note the amenities they provide, such as dining, fitness, social activities, and transportation options that best fit your needs.

What Amenities Does Heritage Woods of Batavia Offer?

Heritage Woods of Batavia is a long-standing supportive living community that provides residents and families with many convenient amenities and benefits , including:

Personal assistance

Ongoing health monitoring

Three meals plus snacks daily

Transportation

Various social programs

On-site beauty and barber services

24-hr CNA staffing

Medication reminders

Always Plan Ahead

Like with any investment, you’ll need to make sure a move to supportive living is within your budget. It can be very helpful to work with a financial advisor and your family to cover all the details.

For more information about moving to a supportive living community, visit gardant.com/heritagewoodsbatavia/ or call 630-406-9440.

Heritage Woods of Batavia

1079 E. Wilson St

Batavia, IL 60510