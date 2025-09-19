CASA Kane County - Become a Superhero for a Child in Need: Join CASA Kane County’s Superheroes Event! (none)

CASA Kane County is pleased to invite the community to its impactful 13th annual Superheroes Event, taking place on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at the Academic and Professional Center at Waubonsee Community College. This cherished event is more than just a networking breakfast or luncheon; it’s a celebration of advocacy and a chance to make a difference in the lives of children in foster care.

The Superheroes Event is a community awareness gathering that allows attendees to learn more about CASA’s mission while connecting with others who want to change a child’s story. Guests are encouraged to bring friends, family, and colleagues to learn about the opportunities to volunteer, donate, or connect with CASA Kane County.

This year’s program includes both breakfast and lunch sessions, as well as a special book discussion between sessions. These options allow attendees to choose the time that works best for them while still being able to hear directly from CASA’s featured guest speaker.

We welcome Andrew Bridge, New York Times bestselling author of Hope’s Boy and The Child Catcher, as our keynote speaker. He shares a personal story of foster care and his work as a child welfare advocate, highlighting the impact caring adults can have on vulnerable children.

The Superheroes Event is one of CASA Kane County’s biggest volunteer recruitment events of the year. After the keynote speech, attendees can connect with CASA staff and volunteers to learn about opportunities to get involved.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for individuals and organizations wishing to further support this meaningful cause. Interested sponsors can contact CASA Kane County to learn how to make a meaningful impact.

Join us this fall to celebrate the heroes among us and help give children in foster care the voice they deserve. To reserve your seat, purchase tickets, or find more details about the program, please visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/casakanecounty/event/sh2025/

CASA Kane County

100 S 3rd St., Suite 460

Geneva, IL 60134

Ph: 630-232-4484

www.casakanecounty.org

CASA Kane County logo