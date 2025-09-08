Discover the Beauty of Rubies, Sapphires, and Simon G Jewelry

When it comes to colored gemstones, few capture the imagination and elegance of rubies and sapphires. Both belong to the mineral species corundum, known for its exceptional durability and brilliance. Ranking just below diamonds on the Mohs hardness scale, these gemstones are ideal for everyday wear in rings, bracelets, and necklaces.

Rubies, with their vibrant red hue, derive their color from trace amounts of chromium. Sourced from regions such as Myanmar, Cambodia, and Madagascar, rubies are often called the “King of Gemstones.” Throughout history, they have symbolized protection, vitality, and enduring strength. Fine-quality rubies are rare, making them among the most valuable gems in the world.

Sapphires are known for their deep blue color from titanium, forming through igneous or metamorphic processes in countries like Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Australia. Although blue is traditional, they come in pink, yellow, orange, green, and violet. Symbolizing truth, sincerity, and faithfulness, sapphires are timeless for meaningful jewelry.

Both rubies and sapphires are often heat-treated to enhance their natural color and clarity. These treatments are permanent and safe, ensuring that the gemstones retain their brilliance for generations. Their resilience and beauty make them ideal centerpieces in fine jewelry, whether as a bold statement or a subtle accent.

To celebrate the artistry of gemstone jewelry, State Street Jewelers invites you to a Simon G Signature Event: Sparkle & Sophistication on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Guests will explore the full spectrum of Simon G’s exquisite designs, ranging from understated elegance to bold statement pieces. Shoppers will also enjoy an exclusive gift with purchase, and those who schedule an appointment will receive $100 off their new Simon G purchase.

Discover the brilliance of rubies, the elegance of sapphires, and the sophistication of Simon G. Join us and let your next treasure tell a story of beauty, history, and style.

For more information, please contact:

State Street Jewelers

230 W. State St

Geneva IL, 60134

630-232-2085

www.statestreetjewelers.com