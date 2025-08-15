16 Flavors of Homemade Snack Stix, Three Ways!

Ream’s Meat Market is famous for our homemade Snack Stix! Stop in today to find your favorites:

Fermented Stix— Many of our Snack Stix are fermented with a lactic acid starter culture, which is common for the fermentation of meat, dairy, and sourdough bread products. The culture converts the sugars into lactic acid, which gives a low pH (tangy flavor), and the final product ends up with almost no residual sugar. Our best-selling and most award-winning Bier Stix are made this way. These Stix spend about 16 hours in the smokehouse –fermenting, drying, and intensely smoking. Products in this category include our Bier Stix, Summer Sausage Stix, All-Beef Summer Sausage, Buffalo Landjäger, Venison Summer Sausage, Hungarian Hunter, and Mild Stix. These stix are packed with flavor and outshine any stick at a big box store!

Many of our Snack Stix are fermented with a lactic acid starter culture, which is common for the fermentation of meat, dairy, and sourdough bread products. The culture converts the sugars into lactic acid, which gives a low pH (tangy flavor), and the final product ends up with almost no residual sugar. Our best-selling and most award-winning are made this way. These Stix spend about 16 hours in the smokehouse –fermenting, drying, and intensely smoking. Products in this category include our Bier Stix, Summer Sausage Stix, All-Beef Summer Sausage, Buffalo Landjäger, Venison Summer Sausage, Hungarian Hunter, and Mild Stix. These stix are packed with flavor and outshine any stick at a big box store! Citric Stix —Nowadays, this is the most common way to make Stix. These Stix are not fermented and instead have a little citric acid in them for a mild tang. These spend about three hours in the smokehouse. This method allows us to add a bunch of other fun ingredients like real cheese, pickled jalapeños, or dried fruit. This category includes Summer Sausage Cheese, Bacon Cheddar, BBQ, Jalapeño and Cheese, Cranberry Cheddar, Tex Mex and Cheddar, and Ghost Pepper Cheese.

—Nowadays, this is the most common way to make Stix. These Stix are not fermented and instead have a little citric acid in them for a mild tang. These spend about three hours in the smokehouse. This method allows us to add a bunch of other fun ingredients like real cheese, pickled jalapeños, or dried fruit. This category includes Summer Sausage Cheese, Bacon Cheddar, BBQ, Jalapeño and Cheese, Cranberry Cheddar, Tex Mex and Cheddar, and Ghost Pepper Cheese. Old Fashioned Stix—Only two flavors in this category, because they take forever to make! These Stix are made more like a salami. First, we throw the meat in the freezer for a couple hours, then we grind it and add spice and starter culture. We ferment overnight, and transfer to the drying room where the Stix spend about 10 days before getting a blast of cold smoke. Then they’re ready! The two flavors are Old Fashioned Landjäger and Honey Pepperoni.

Stop in and see us to try these fantastic Snack Stix, or visit reamsmeatmarket.com for more information.

Ream’s Meat Market

250 S. Main St. (Rt. 47)

Elburn, IL 60119

Ph: (630) 365-6461

reamsmeatmarket.com