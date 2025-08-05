A Spirited Evening for a Worthy Cause: CASA’s Bourbon Social 2025

CASA Kane County’s 4th annual Bourbon Social, hosted by Liquor ‘n’ Wine, returns on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at their location in St. Charles. This exclusive event offers early entry for VIP guests and promises an evening of rare bourbon tastings, live music, and great company to support a meaningful cause.

Proceeds benefit CASA Kane County, a nonprofit organization that recruits and trains Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) to speak up for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Their mission is simple but powerful: to ensure every child entering foster care in Kane County is placed in a safe, nurturing, and permanent home.

This year’s Bourbon Social is the only event of its kind, bringing an extraordinary selection of premium bourbons together under one roof. Featured pours include Old Rip Van Winkle, Pappy Van Winkle, George T. Stagg, Weller, Sazerac, Blanton’s Gold, and more.

For bourbon enthusiasts seeking the ultimate experience, the Super VIP session (2:30–4 p.m.) features a private tasting led by industry experts, a Cigar Pour voucher, snacks, and early access to the entire event. VIP Access (4–6 p.m.) includes tastings from over 30 premium bottles, a commemorative glass, take-home souvenir, and all General Admission amenities.

General Admission (6 – 8 p.m.) offers access to more than 80 bottles, along with wine, beer, soft drinks, live entertainment, raffles, a cigar lounge, and delicious food from BG Hospitality Group, home of Ella’s Italian Pub, Gia Mia, Livia Italian Eatery, Moto iMoto, and Fire + Wine.

Guests must be at least 21 years old. Ticket prices vary from general admission to sponsorship packages, supporting the vital advocacy work CASA offers. Tickets are limited and expected to sell out quickly, so early purchase is highly encouraged. To secure your spot, visit CASA Kane County’s event page at https://casakanecounty.org/casa-events/ .

Whether you’re a bourbon aficionado or want to support vulnerable children in your community, the Bourbon Social is your chance to enjoy rare spirits and help CASA make a difference.

CASA of Kane County

100 S 3rd St., Suite 460

Geneva, IL 60134

630-232-4484

www.casakanecounty.org

CASA Kane County logo