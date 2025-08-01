Broadway Shows in Downtown Aurora

As Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora enters its 14th season of creating Broadway magic on stage, they invite you to join the adventure and fall in love with the music, stories and unforgettable moments found only in live theatre.

“Easily comparable to anything on Broadway, minus the ticket prices,” says Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune.

“They find new ways to present these shows that are interesting, exciting and vital. That’s why the Paramount keeps chocking up all these awards year after year,” says WGN’s Dean Richards.

With two memorable classics and two new favorites in the lineup, this is a season you don’t want to miss! Here’s what you can look forward to in Paramount’s 2025/26 Broadway season.

Come From Away

August 20 – October 12, 2025

9/11/2001… 38 airplanes, 6,579 stranded passengers from 100 countries, 1 small town in Newfoundland filled with generosity. Perfect for fans of: Working: A Musical, The Band’s Visit

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

November 12, 2025 – January 11, 2026

Pageantry and spectacle come to life in this iconic holiday production. Perfect for fans of: Holiday Inn, Meet Me in St. Louis, 42nd Street

Dear Evan Hansen

February 4 – March 22, 2026

A well-meaning, little white lie snowballs into a blizzard of untruths in this honest and original story for all of us who just want to be seen. Perfect for fans of: Next to Normal, Rent, Spring Awakening

Rodger’s & Hammerstein’s South Pacific

April 29 – June 14, 2026

Set in a tropical paradise with warm sea breezes, breathless sunsets and B29 Bombers, this uplifting musical reminds us all of the importance of celebrating cultural differences. Perfect for fans of: The Sound of Music, West Side Story,Carousel

Single tickets are on sale now for Paramount’s 2025/26 Broadway series. Or subscribe and see all four shows for 50% off the full ticket price. Learn more at ParamountAurora.com/broadway .

