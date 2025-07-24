Optimizing Summer Window Efficiency: Keep Cool and Save Energy

As temperatures climb, your windows can either work with you or against you in keeping your home cool. Inefficient or aging windows let in heat, making your cooling system work overtime and driving up energy costs. But with a few smart upgrades and adjustments, you can improve comfort and efficiency this summer.

Seal Air Leaks: Start by checking for gaps and cracks around windows. Weatherstripping movable parts and caulking fixed edges helps block warm air from entering and cool air from escaping. Installing insulation film or interior storm windows can further improve thermal performance by adding an insulating layer.

Upgrade Window Treatments: Energy-efficient coverings offer both style and savings. Insulated cellular shades (honeycomb shades) trap air and can reduce unwanted solar heat by up to 60%. Medium-colored curtains with white backings cut heat gain by about 33%, while reflective blinds help bounce sunlight away.

Adjustable blinds also allow you to control both light and temperature. Exterior awnings are another effective solution, reducing solar heat by up to 77% on west-facing windows. Window films are a sleek option, blocking UV rays, glare, and heat directly at the glass.

Invest in Energy-Efficient Windows: If your windows are outdated, call Carmody Construction to upgrade your current windows to double- or triple-pane models with gas fills like argon or krypton. These significantly reduce heat transfer. Low-emissivity (Low-E) coatings add another layer of defense, reflecting heat instead of absorbing it.

Small fixes like sealing gaps or adding new shades can make a noticeable difference, while larger upgrades offer lasting benefits. Whether you’re looking to improve comfort, lower your energy bills, or just beat the summer heat, optimizing your windows with Carmody Construction is a smart place to start.

