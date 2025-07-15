How to Cut Cooling Bills: Energy-Saving Tips for Summer 2025

With energy costs on the rise and summer temperatures seeming to climb higher each year, managing your cooling bills has never been more important. The good news? You don’t have to sacrifice comfort to save money. A few smart adjustments and investments can make your home more efficient—and your summer more affordable.

Set your thermostat a few degrees higher when you’re not home or while sleeping. A smart or programmable thermostat makes it easy to automate this, helping you save without constantly adjusting settings. Even a 1–2 degree change can make a noticeable difference on your bill over time.

Ceiling fans are another simple but effective tool. They don’t cool the air, but they circulate it, which makes you feel cooler. This means you can keep the A/C a bit higher without feeling the heat.

Sealing air leaks around doors, windows, and vents can prevent cool air from escaping. Weatherstripping, caulk, and insulation upgrades are low-cost ways to boost your home’s efficiency. Keeping blinds or curtains closed during the hottest part of the day also helps block out the sun’s heat.

Don’t forget DIY maintenance. A dirty filter can make your A/C work harder and cost more to run. Check filters monthly and replace as needed during high-use months.

The smartest thing you can do to help keep your cooling costs down during summer is to have your A/C unit inspected and cleaned. A technician from McNally’s Heating & Cooling can check the refrigerant level, inspect and clean condenser coils, inspect the control cabinet for rodents or other pests, and check amp draws and electrical connections. A properly functioning A/C unit will run more efficiently, saving on energy bills and extending the life of the unit.

