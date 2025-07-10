Pedal with a Purpose: Join CASA’s War on Wheels: Cruisin’ For CASA Bike Ride

Bikes, helmets, and hearts are the essentials for this year’s War on Wheels: Cruisin’ for CASA charity bike ride, hosted by CASA Kane County. This exciting event returns on September 6-7, offering cyclists of all skill levels a chance to ride for a powerful cause: advocating for children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

Starting and ending at Sammy’s Bikes in St. Charles, the ride includes 10-mile,30-mile, and 63/68-mile routes, winding through scenic trails and rolling countryside. Whether you’re a casual weekend rider or a serious cyclist, there is a path that suits your pace. All rides are self-paced and supported, ensuring a safe and welcoming experience for every participant. The event also features family-friendly fun at the finish line. Riders can refuel and relax in an energizing atmosphere.

But War on Wheels: Cruisin’ for CASA is more than just a ride. It is a rallying cry for community members to stand up for children in need. Every registration fee and donation goes directly toward CASA’s mission to empower trained Court Appointed Special Advocates. Advocates work tirelessly to make sure every child in foster care has a voice in court and a shot at a safe, permanent home.

Not a biker? You can still make an impact. Volunteers, sponsors, and donors play a crucial role in making War on Wheels: Cruisin’ for CASA a success. Local businesses are encouraged to get involved through team registrations, sponsorship, or marketing/promotional opportunities. Local businesses can also participate by forming teams or contributing in-kind support.

This year, CASA Kane County has set a bold fundraising goal of $250,000. War on Wheels: Cruisin’ for CASA fuels that mission, bringing the community together in the spirit of health, service, and hope.

To register, volunteer, or learn more, visit casakanecounty.org/casa-events/war-on-wheels . Sign up today and ride with purpose, because every child deserves to be seen, heard, and supported.

Photo credit: Alex Claney Photography

CASA Kane County

100 S 3rd St., Suite 460

Geneva, IL 60134

630-232-4484

www.casakanecounty.org

CASA Kane County logo