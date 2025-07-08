Made in America Style Shines at State Street Jewelers This July

July is a special time at State Street Jewelers. Along with being the month of the ruby, it is also Made In America month. To celebrate, the store embraces a red, white, and blue theme that reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting products crafted in the United States.

Choosing American-made products allows State Street Jewelers to work closely with trusted vendors. Domestic partnerships mean faster access to inventory, more consistent delivery schedules, and improved communication. This reliability enables the store to provide exceptional customer service, whether customers are shopping online or in person.

Among the store’s trusted American partners is Shinola, a Detroit-based company known for stylish, precision-crafted watches. Simon G, a family-owned business located in California, creates detailed designs that reflect superior artistry.

For those who love gemstones, Parle offers a vibrant selection of colored stones. Carla, known for its timeless earrings, consistently delivers pieces that reflect care and craftsmanship.

The ruby is July’s birthstone and features prominently in this month’s collections. Celebrated for its vibrant red color and symbolism of love and protection, ruby jewelry is both striking and meaningful. From delicate pendants to bold statement rings, customers can browse a wide selection of ruby pieces both in-store and online.

The State Street Jewelers website provides a simple and convenient way to browse American-made collections. Shoppers can view items by brand, style, or gemstone. Appointments are available for those who want help picking out a gift or designing a custom piece. Since many vendors are based in the U.S., customers can expect quick shipping and clear delivery timelines.

Celebrate Made In America month this July by visiting State Street Jewelers online or in-store. Discover red-hot designs, explore exclusive U.S.-made collections, and let knowledgeable staff guide your custom jewelry experience.

