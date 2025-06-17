What to Consider When Choosing the Right Supportive Living Community

Planning for our—or our loved ones’—remaining years becomes increasingly important as we age. Sooner or later, you may no longer want or be able to take care of everything in and around the house as you once did. This is when a transition to a supportive living community makes a lot of sense.

These communities are for seniors who no longer want to live on their own but can still maintain their independence without specialized or daily care. In addition to a comfortable home, most supportive living communities provide security, maintenance, landscaping, fitness centers, and activities and outings for residents to stay active and healthy.

Types of Supportive Living Communities

Some supportive living communities, like Heritage Woods of Batavia, are retirement communities with an easy transition to assisted living, if needed. Others offer senior housing with neighbors around the same age.

Cost is another primary consideration. Most expenses for supportive living are subsidized and Medicaid is accepted. Rates are based on income levels if Medicaid is applied for and personal contributions do not exceed income. It helps to create a budget with a financial advisor or trusted family member.

Features, Amenities and Location

Consider if you want to live in your current town or in a new location. Check amenities as well; these may vary by community, but typically include dining, maintenance, fitness centers, transportation and social activities.

Overall Reputation

Once you know that supportive living is within your budget, look into the overall reputation of each facility you’re considering. Read testimonials, and take tours to talk with staff and residents. Ask about benefits, housing types, and other important issues. This will help paint a clearer picture of how supportive living can be a great choice.

These are just a few things to consider when determining if supportive living is right for you or a loved one. For more information, visit gardant.com/heritagewoodsbatavia or call 630-406-9440.

Heritage Woods of Batavia

1079 E. Wilson St

Batavia, IL 60510