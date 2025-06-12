Support Local Kids at CASA Kane County’s Signature Summer & Fall Events

As the seasons shift, CASA Kane County invites you to make a lasting impact by attending one or all of its exciting upcoming events. Each gathering not only offers unforgettable experiences, but also directly supports CASA’s mission to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

Tee Off for a Cause: Mark your calendar for the Golf for a Child Invitational on Monday, August 18, at the stunning St. Charles Country Club. This annual event draws supporters together for a day of friendly competition, scenic views, and a shared commitment to helping vulnerable children thrive.

Get Rolling at Cruisin’ for CASA: On September 6–7, cyclists of all levels are invited to participate in the second annual War on Wheels: Cruisin’ for CASA bike ride. Choose from scenic routes of 10, 30, or 63/68 miles, all starting and ending at Sammy’s Bikes in St. Charles, IL. Riders are invited to enjoy a Post-Ride Celebration with food, raffles, and fun following the rides!

Take Aim at Child Abuse: Clays for Kids on Thursday, September 25, is perfect for those who enjoy the great outdoors and friendly shooting competition. Held at the exclusive Max McGraw Wildlife Foundation in Dundee, this fundraiser includes sporting clays, brunch, raffles, an awards reception, and more.

Raise a Glass for CASA: Wrap up your summer by joining us at the Bourbon Social on Saturday, October 4. This popular evening features premium bourbon tastings, gourmet bites, live music, and more, all in support of a serious cause: giving every child a voice in court.

Each event plays a critical role in helping CASA Kane County recruit and train volunteer advocates for over 600 children annually. By attending, sponsoring, or volunteering, you can enjoy a fun day or night out while giving a child hope, stability, and a future.

To learn more or to reserve your spot, visit casakanecounty.org . Let’s rally together this season and change lives, one child at a time.

CASA of Kane County

100 S 3rd St., Suite 460

Geneva, IL 60134

630-232-4484

www.casakanecounty.org

