Get BOLD with Paramount Theatre

With Paramount’s BOLD Series, absolute authenticity is required. Each BOLD show lives in Paramount’s Copley Theatre. It’s intimate – only seven rows. The work is enveloping, requiring total, unrelenting commitment from performers and audience members. The result is unparalleled theatre that generates thought and conversation long after the stage goes black.

Are you ready to get BOLD with Paramount? Here’s what you can look forward to in the 2025/26 season.

True West: July 16 – August 31, 2025

While house sitting just outside of LA, Austin just wants to finish his screenplay for the Hollywood producer prepared to buy it. One problem: his estranged brother Lee, a thief, just popped in for a visit. After five years apart, Austin and Lee discover they only have one thing in common: a sense of cutthroat ambition, no matter who stands in the way.

Covenant: October 1 – November 9, 2025

Nothing much ever happens in a small town in Georgia— especially for someone who needs to be in the limelight. So Johnny skips town to make it in the music world. When he returns two years later, fully transformed and a rising blues star, rumors begin: is Johnny possessed with talent, or simply possessed?

Ride the Cyclone: March 18 – May 3, 2026

Everyone loves the carnival, but no one escapes the Cyclone. Six teenagers from the St. Cassian Choir must compete for the one spot to be resurrected after an unfortunate roller coaster disaster kills them all. The Amazing Karnak, a quirky fortune-telling machine, acts as game-show host, judge, and jury, and guides the teens through the destiny-altering challenge.

Single tickets are on sale now for the BOLD series, starting at $42. Or subscribe and see all three shows for as little as $78 total.

