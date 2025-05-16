Celebrating Commitment and Compassion: CASA Kane County Honors Volunteers

During National Volunteer Week, CASA Kane County celebrated its volunteers at their annual Volunteer Recognition event on April 17. The event honored those with 5, 10, and 15 years of service and highlighted their significant impact on children in the foster care system.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are volunteers who serve as dedicated champions for children who have experienced abuse or neglect, becoming the child’s consistent presence amid uncertainty. CASA volunteers are specially trained to advocate for children’s best interests in court, ensuring their educational, medical, and emotional needs are met.

Among those honored, volunteers reaching the five-year milestone include Christina, known for heartfelt commitment and ongoing family connections, and Laura, whose advocacy and leadership have been recognized statewide with a nomination for Illinois CASA’s Advocate of the Year.

Volunteers like Lisa and Mark were praised for their warmth, compassion, and unwavering commitment at the ten-year mark. Celebrating an impressive 15 years of service, Betsy’s dedication has positively shaped the lives of nineteen children through her advocacy.

Executive Director Jim Di Ciaula said, “At CASA Kane County, we are endlessly grateful for these volunteers who serve with heart, humility, and commitment. They truly are the backbone of our mission and a beacon of hope for children navigating the child welfare system.”

The event underscored CASA Kane County’s need for more community volunteers. With nearly 700 children needing advocacy annually, new volunteers are urgently required. Becoming a CASA volunteer requires training, compassion, and a few dedicated hours monthly to ensure every child’s voice is heard and their story is positively impacted.

For anyone inspired by the impactful stories of these celebrated volunteers, CASA Kane County invites you to join their cause. Attend a General Information Meeting by visiting casakanecounty.org for upcoming dates and discover how you can become a beacon of hope and change a child’s story.

Note: Photos courtesy of Karly Tearney Photography

CASA Kane County

100 S 3rd St., Suite 460

Geneva, IL 60134

Ph: 630-232-4484

www.casakanecounty.org